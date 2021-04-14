India’s double challenge: the world’s pharmacy needs

Photographer: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP Photographer: INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP

On April 11, India recorded nearly 170,000 cases of Covid-19, a record for the country since the start of the pandemic. The day before, India crossed another type of milestone: the vaccination of 100 million people. It is this swing of desperation and hope that India is riding today, battling the epidemic with a health system on the brink of collapse even as its pharmaceutical industry tries to fill the global prescription of doses of vaccine.

India hit the 100 million vaccine mark in 85 days, faster than the United States and China, which took 89 and 102 days, respectively. But the task ahead is daunting: the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set itself the goal of completely vaccinating 300 million people by July.

The arithmetic alone is daunting. India started with a stockpile of 100 million doses of the vaccine at the start of the year. Its two manufacturers – the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech – are equipped to produce 66 million doses per month until June, or 396 million in total. But they also have the obligation to provide Unicef’s COVAX program and export agreements elsewhere up to 80 million doses. That leaves 416 million doses for local use: 184 million doses less than the 600 million needed to meet the July target.

Already, the Serum Institute in Pune – which manufactures the AstraZeneca blow, called Covishield in India – and Bharat Biotech, based in Hyderabad – which makes the locally developed Covaxin – are already at full capacity. New vaccines from new manufacturers are expected to hit the market.

The shortage comes at a crucial time in the global fight against Covid-19 – and in India’s impressive vaccine diplomacy so far. Shipments went from Asia to the Caribbean, Africa to Latin America in boxes labeled with the Sanskrit phrase Sarve bhavantu sukhinah, “May all be happy.” Bhutan has administered at least one dose to over 60% of its population using vaccines produced in India. New Delhi also supplied serum to Paraguay, which had been under pressure from Beijing to sever ties with Taiwan in order to obtain vaccines made in China.

But the generosity of diplomacy earned the internal anger of the Modi government. The Indian vaccine stock is distributed to all states that administer the health system. The just-in-time replenishment has led to stockouts in some cities, sparking criticism over the inequitable availability of vaccines as exports continue and local vaccinations are limited to people aged 45 and over.

Many of the more industrialized states in the country are suffering from an upsurge in infections and want vaccine priority as well as an exception to age eligibility to serve their younger populations. The Modi government has categorically refused to do so. However, it is working to allocate larger supplies to cities that have become pandemic hotspots.

There is potentially relief to come. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine was approved on April 12 by a group of independent experts and was immediately certified by India’s Comptroller General of Medicines. Dr. Reddy’s laboratories based in Hyderabad will become a manufacturing hub for Sputnik, producing 1 billion doses, of which 250 million are for local use. The Russian Direct Investment Fund is also in talks with other Indian manufacturers.

A vaccine from Zydus Cadila, a company based in Ahmedabad, could be the next to get approval. Johnson & Johnson may soon undertake a transition trial to have its single-dose vaccine manufactured for the local and export market – although its current hiatus in the United States to assess fears of blood clotting may also become an issue in the future. India. On April 13, the government also authorized the use of all vaccines certified by US, European and Japanese regulators.

There is much to admire in India’s efforts: it has managed to expand its medical manufacturing efforts to global proportions and earn the title of World Pharmacy. When the pandemic ends, it will be with the enormous help of the Indian pharmaceutical industry. But, at the moment, we are far from declaring this victory. Even if India fully immunizes 300 million citizens by July, that is only about a third of the total population. Meanwhile, the pandemic rages relentlessly, not sparing even the youngest. For now, India’s fight against Covid-19 is in balance. And the world too.

