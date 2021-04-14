The leader of the Cornwall Council Conservative group supported by Boris Johnson for the County Hall candidacy

Looking through the cured meats at Lelant on an unusually cold April afternoon, Linda Taylor looks like a captain assessing the waters before setting sail.

As leader of the Conservative group at County Hall, which has served as opposition to the independent Liberal Democrat government for the past four years, she now aims to take the reins of Cornwall Council.

When asked if her party is looking to win the May election, she smiles broadly and announces: Of course.

Earlier in the week she had the opportunity to catch up with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his alert visit to Cornwall – he kicked off the Tories’ local election campaign in Cornwall by posting a video saying he wanted his party takes control of County Hall in time for the G7 summit in Carbis Bay in June.

As a local councilor for the region, does Cllr Taylor expect an invitation to the gathering of world leaders?

I don’t think so … but wouldn’t it be great to go have a cup of tea with Joe (Biden)?

But above all, there is the small question of an election and the Conservatives will have 85 candidates among the 87 seats available.

Cllr Taylor said she was happy that 19 women were running for the party and its candidates included 11 people under the age of 30, with the youngest just 18.

However, with less than a quarter being female, I asked her if she would have liked there to be more.

We would always like to have more women and we would like to achieve more diversity, but when you look at other authorities it’s pretty typical. I’m really happy that we have 19 and quite a few young people.

She added: We have 85 absolutely committed Conservatives whose goal is to care about the community.

Cllr Taylor said that with six Tory MPs currently representing Cornwall, a Tory-led Cornwall council would be able to work with them much more effectively.



The Conservatives have launched a campaign that talks about value for money for the council and includes commitments such as reducing the amount of consultant spending and ending council support for an office in Brussels.

Cllr Taylor said: We absolutely have to put an end to this terrible waste of money. We have an incredibly talented team who are financially savvy and will help us do that. We are committed, because we are outside the EU, we have different procurement rules, to maintain the local level and to spend locally. We want small businesses in Cornwall to be able to bid and get the work that needs to be done in Cornwall.

Other priorities for the Conservatives at Cornwall Council include increasing recycling rates, introducing 20mph zones in built-up areas and bringing back community recycling bins.

Cllr Taylor said: We also want to support more industries in Cornwall, like green tech, and create more opportunities for young people. Obviously Boris is very interested in technology and space technology, there is so much more we can do to encourage green technology and IT development in Cornwall.

Cornwall doesn’t have to be a place where young people feel they can grow up, but then have to leave to find good paying jobs. We want, to use a Boris term, to turbo charge the economy. We think we’re the party to do this in Conwall.

On housing, the leader of the conservative group said her group would not support large rural developments.

What we want to do is see affordable housing in rural areas where there is an identified need. I am also not happy that the housing registry is working in the best interests of the people of Cornwall and that we need to look at it. I really think we have to put the people of Cornwall first.

During our conversation, one particular theme came up over and over again: the need for a holistic approach to service delivery in Cornwall.

Cllr Taylor said the issue of housing needed to be addressed in combination with the need to provide social care for adults, which also needed to be seen in the context of skills required in Cornwall.

Housing and other amenities also had to be included in this equation, along with the need to ensure Cornwall colleges provide young people with the skills necessary to support growth and development in Cornwall.

But she’s also clear that a big change would be needed: It won’t happen overnight, but if there is anything we can do to look at these things better, we should. We need to see communities as a community and see how they can be more effective and productive in helping the people who live there.





As Cornwall Council grapples with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, problems with funding for adult social care and the impact of Brexit, whoever takes control after May 6 will have serious challenges ahead . And that could have an impact on what changes a new administration might wish to make.

While Cllr Taylor recognizes this challenge, she is not fearless. It will be huge – but we cannot go there all the guns because we will have to sit down and understand the cost of the big decisions that have already been made.

We need to understand the contractual commitments associated with these big decisions. There are some things we will take a look at right away.

She mentions projects such as the Langarth Garden Village – planned near Truro for up to 4,000 homes – which she says should be reassessed to ensure they are suitable for the council and Cornwall. However, it is also clear that there will be no rush to abandon projects, especially those for which public funds have already been invested.

She said: In Langarth, for example, it’s really important that we understand what’s going on there. No one seems to understand the big picture of what’s going on, including some senior officers.

And she added: For the Tories, we would like to look at the business model of everything. If the business model makes financial sense and it is a business model that can give feedback to Cornwall Council without compromising on quality and is likely to do so, we will likely look to keep it.

Everything has to make sense, everything has to be about value for money.

In addition, Cllr Taylor says there needs to be more openness and transparency about decisions made at County Hall. She says counselors are sometimes not aware of everything that is going on and she wants that to change.

Looking to the future, Cllr Taylor is optimistic about Cornwall’s future and the economic ability to recover from Covid-19.

She said: There will be businesses in Cornwall that won’t be able to reopen and I’m really, really sorry. There will be businesses in Cornwall that have had to fight to survive and there has been a real financial battle in Cornwall and there is real excitement about the reopening of Main Street.

There is a thirst for people in Cornwall to be able to go out and do these simple things like having a cup of tea with a friend, having a bear or just socializing. Some people will have saved money during the lockdown and we say go spend and support the local economy.

And she added: So many people have suffered from Covid but when I look at the benefits, the voluntary organizations that have stepped up to help the people who need help the most, the people who run and run the vaccination centers, they are all volunteers.

I am convinced that there will be a recovery.

Cllr Taylor says this is supported by the government, adding: I am absolutely positive with the injection of funds by the government we will see a boost to the economy.

I see a lot of hope and a lot of opportunity.

