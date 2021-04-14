



The resurrected rules currently under regulatory review by the OMB mark one of the biggest steps HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge has taken since being sworn in last month. President Joe Biden signed an executive order in January ordering HUD to redress racially discriminatory housing policies, one of four executive actions that the White House said would advance racial equity.

The 2015 rule for positive promotion of fair housing would have required local governments to follow patterns of segregation and poverty with a checklist of 92 questions to receive federal housing subsidies. The Trump administration suspended implementation in 2018. Officials then proposed a watered-down overhaul before scrapping it altogether last summer as former President Donald Trump campaigned on warning that Democrats were trying to ruin them. suburbs by pushing social housing down the gorge.

However, complaints about the complexity of the rules and the cost of implementing them, including from some local Democratic governments, have been lost in the outcry over the Trump administration’s racially attacking approach. The notice released on Tuesday did not include details of the rule changes or its implementation.

In a sign that the battle lines haven’t changed much on the rule, Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), A senior member of the Senate Banking Committee, called the original rule too prescriptive “when a hearing on racial discrimination in housing Tuesday morning.

Carsons HUD also introduced a regulation revamping the agency’s 2013 discriminatory effects rule by requiring complainants to meet a higher threshold to prove unintentional discrimination, known as disparate impact. A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction in October to prevent the agency from implementing the new rule just before it was finalized.

