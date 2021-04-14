Tensions on the Sino-Indian border remain high despite some force withdrawals: US intelligence report: The Tribune India

Washington, April 14

Sino-Indian border tensions “remain high” despite some force withdrawals this year, the US intelligence community told Congress, saying Beijing was seeking to use coordinated whole-of-government tools to demonstrate its growing strength and coerce its regional neighbors to agree. its preferences, including its claims on the disputed territory.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in its latest annual threat assessment report to the US Congress that Beijing will continue to promote the multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for expand its economic, political and military activities. overseas presence, while trying to reduce waste and operating practices, which have led to international criticism.

The BRI is a multi-billion dollar initiative launched by Chinese President Xi Jinping upon coming to power in 2013. It aims to connect Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe through a network of land and sea routes.

“Tensions on the Sino-Indian border remain high, despite some forceful withdrawals this year. China’s occupation since May 2020 of disputed border areas is the most serious escalation in decades and led to the first deadly clash between the two countries since 1975, ”the report says. mentionned.

“In mid-February, after several rounds of talks, the two sides were withdrawing forces and equipment from some sites along the disputed border,” he said.

The border standoff between the armies of India and China erupted on May 5 following a violent clash in the Lake Pangong areas and the two sides have gradually improved their deployment by rushing into dozens. thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weapons.

Following a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the northern and southern shores of Pangong Lake in February in accordance with a disengagement agreement. India insisted that a resolution of the outstanding issues, especially in Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra, is essential for the general relations between the two countries.

According to the report, China seeks to use coordinated whole-of-government tools to demonstrate its growing strength and compel its regional neighbors to accept Beijing’s preferences, including its claims to contested territory and its assertions of sovereignty over Taiwan.

In the South China Sea, Beijing will continue to intimidate rival claimants and use an increasing number of air, naval and maritime law enforcement platforms to signal to Southeast Asian countries that China controls. effectively disputed areas. China is also putting pressure on Japan in the disputed areas of the East China Sea.

China wields a rapidly expanding military and economic influence in the Indo-Pacific region, raising concerns in various countries in the region and beyond. It is engaged in highly controversial territorial disputes in the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

Beijing has built and militarized many of the islands and reefs it controls in the region. Both areas are said to be rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources and are vital for world trade. China claims almost all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims over this strategically vital area.

Beijing will pressure the Taiwanese authorities to move towards unification and condemn what it sees as increased engagement between the United States and Taiwan, according to the report.

China sees Taiwan as a rebellious province that must be reunited, even by force.

“We expect friction to intensify as Beijing steps up its attempts to portray Taipei as internationally isolated and dependent on the mainland for its economic prosperity, and as China continues to increase military activity around of the island, ”he said.

China’s growing cooperation with Russia in areas of complementary interest include defense and economic cooperation, he added.

China will attempt to increase its influence by using “vaccine diplomacy”, giving countries privileged access to the COVID-19 vaccines it is developing. It will also promote new international standards for technology and human rights, emphasizing state sovereignty and political stability over individual rights, ODNI said. PTI