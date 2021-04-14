Turkey declares partial lockdown during Ramadan

ANKARA

Turkey announced on Tuesday that it plans to impose a partial two-week lockdown to help curb a recent increase in coronavirus cases.

Speaking to reporters after a three-hour cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the new measures against the virus would take effect on Wednesday evening and continue through the first two weeks of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Under the new restrictions, the weekday curfew will begin at 7:00 p.m. instead of 9:00 p.m. and last until 5:00 a.m., during which time intercity travel will also be prohibited except in necessary and urgent situations.

Cafes, restaurants and tea rooms will also only provide home delivery and take-out services, while wedding halls, sports centers and game rooms will be closed until the end of the holiday season. ‘Eid marking the end of Ramadan in the country.

Erdogan said restrictions on public transport for people over 65 and under 18 would be in effect again.

With its tougher measures during the first two weeks of Ramadan, Turkey aims to dramatically reduce the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, Erdogan said, adding that more rigid measures could be imposed if progress is not made. were not realized during the first two weeks of the holy month.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s National Education Ministry announced that all educational institutions except Grades 8 and 12, as well as kindergartens, will start distance education from April 15.

On January 14, Turkey launched a mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19 starting with health workers and senior officials to encourage public confidence in vaccines.

According to official figures from the Ministry of Health, Turkey has so far administered nearly 19.18 million coronavirus vaccines across the country.

More than 11.48 million people received their first doses of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, while second doses of the vaccine were given to nearly 7.69 million people.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has killed more than 2.95 million people in 192 countries and regions.

More than 137 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries now of over 78 million, according to figures compiled by the United States-based Johns Hopkins University.

Links with the EU, membership

Erdogan said that during last week’s official visit by senior European officials to Turkey, he discussed various issues with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Topics discussed included visa liberalization in the EU for Turkish nationals as well as Turkey’s customs union with the bloc, the Eastern Mediterranean and the 2016 migration agreement, according to the Turkish president, who said. said he hoped the visit would be a turning point for bilateral relations. reports.

“As we have always said, Turkey has always been transparent and sincere in its relations with the EU,” Erdogan said, adding that his country had taken steps to qualify for full membership of the EU. EU, one by one.

He went on to say that some countries had obtained membership in the bloc despite a later candidacy than Turkey, which he said was ahead of many of those countries in terms of democratic and economic criteria.

Referring to the 2016 migration agreement between Ankara and Brussels, Erdogan stressed that Turkey had fulfilled its commitments under the agreement, preventing an influx of irregular migration that would have paved the way for “serious political and economic crises” in Europe.

He also claimed that European countries have demonstrated their double weight vis-à-vis Turkey by responding to social unrest during the coronavirus pandemic in a way that “violates the principles of democracy and the rule of law” .

Turkey should be subject to the same practices and processes as other countries that have obtained EU membership, the president said, stressing that his country remains fully committed to EU membership.

Turkish council

During the press conference, Erdogan said that in a virtual meeting the previous week with the leaders of the Turkish Council member countries, they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation on a number of issues such as health. and trade.

“Many countries are seeking to join the Turkish Council, in addition to the [current] full members and observers. We see that it is time to transform this establishment into an international organization, ”he said, noting that the Council needed stronger institutionalization in line with its development and vision.

Barring delays caused by the pandemic, the eighth regular council summit will be held in Turkey in November, according to the Turkish leader, who said Turkey will allocate a prestigious historic building to the council to meet its administrative needs.

Organization D-8

Erdogan said he attended the 10th D-8 Country Summit hosted by Bangladesh and noted that this organization, founded by the late Turkish politician Necmettin Erbakan, has still not achieved its rightful place in the world despite its history of a quarter. century.

The President stressed that the D-8 was established on principles such as peace, justice, development, human rights, freedom and democracy and that the international community clearly needs these values.

While this organization represents a population of 1.1 billion, the majority of whom are young people, Turkey has done and will do its best to further strengthen this organization, according to Erdogan.

Erdogan said he believed that the D-8 organization would be able to serve humanity and its members by recruiting new members and partners, developing economic relations and strengthening social and cultural relations.

Russia and Ukraine

“I believe that the channels of dialogue that we keep open with Russia regardless of the circumstances have led to really fruitful results in preventing the escalation of regional crises to dangerous levels,” the president said.

The Turkish president said his recent “successful” phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin covered a number of issues such as tourism, the Ukrainian crisis, Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh.

The “strong, effective and constructive diplomatic cooperation” between Turkey and Russia is a good example for solving many regional and global problems, according to Erdogan.

The Turkish leader noted that his country hosted Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Istanbul as part of the High-Level Strategic Council meeting, and that the two leaders discussed many bilateral and regional issues with a focus on the escalation of the Donbass crisis.

Stressing that Ukraine and Turkey share a common sensitivity on the Crimea issue, he said the two sides agreed to sign a free trade agreement swiftly as soon as possible.

Every step taken in the direction of strengthening bilateral relations between Turkey and Ukraine, two countries on the Black Sea coast facing each other, serves the interests of regional peace and tranquility as well as those of these countries, according to the Turkish president.

Libya

President Erdogan said Libya was no ordinary country for Turkey as the two sides shared a history of 500 years of relations and Turkey cared greatly for peace and serenity in the country.

Stressing that Turkey has never hesitated to side with Libya against attacks on its sovereignty, territorial integrity and political union, Erdogan said Ankara’s support for Tripoli paved the way for stability and peace in this war-weary country.

The president added that Turkey would provide all necessary support to the Libyan government to establish full sovereignty over the country, which he assured Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

In addition, he said he expected the international community to stop supporting the coupists in the country and side with the legitimate administration of the country, adding that Turkey would continue to help heal, rebuild and develop the country.

