Boehner: Trump ‘abused the loyalty and trust’ voters placed in him





“I just kept waiting for the evidence to come up. The president was there every day talking about the election theft. They’re suing, I’m waiting for the evidence,” Boehner told CNN’s Jake Tapper. on “The Lead”. “” And unfortunately, no evidence ever came out. And I think the president abused the loyalty and trust his constituents place in him by not being honest with the American people about the outcome. “

But Boehner declined to comment when pressed by Tapper on Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy, who also pushed lies about the election, saying the California Republican is “responsible for what he is doing. has to say “.

“I was away when Donald Trump was inaugurated as our country’s 45th president. It suited me because I’m not sure I belong to the Republican Party he created,” Boehner wrote.

But Boehner, who resigned as Speaker of the House in late 2015 amid clashes with the growing Conservative Republican Party caucus, voted for Trump in the 2020 election. He told Time Magazine that he “ thought (Trump’s) policies, on the whole, reflected the policies I believed in. ”

Asked by Tapper if he would vote for Trump again in 2024 if the former president ran, Boehner hesitated, but said he hoped it wouldn’t be a choice.

Since leaving Congress, Boehner has at times publicly expressed his disillusionment with the Trump-influenced GOP, saying in 2018: “There is no Republican Party. There is a Trump Party.”

Trump, meanwhile, continues to exert significant pressure on the leadership of the current Republican Party, which overwhelmingly voted to acquit him in this year’s impeachment trial for his role in pushing for the murderous insurrection of January 6. The former president still enjoys popularity within the GOP, having met several prominent Republicans since leaving, teasing another White House candidacy in 2024 and positioning himself as the party’s kingmaker in the election. mid-term of 2022.

Boehner said in the new book that in the early days of his presidency, Trump would call him for “advice or a conversation,” but that the calls eventually slowed down, due to the change in the type of advice he offered to the then president.

“I was never afraid to tell him when I thought he was wrong, and to give him encouragement when he was right. But the calls were coming less and less as his tenure progressed. . This is probably because he has become more comfortable with his job. But I also suspect that he has just had enough that I advise him to shut up, “he wrote.

The former speaker also directly blames Trump for the U.S. Capitol riot, writing in his book that his “refusal to accept the election result not only cost Republicans the Senate, but led to violence in the Senate. crowd”.

Trump “instigated this bloody insurgency for nothing more than selfish reasons, perpetuated by the bullshit he was shoveling since losing an election just last November,” Boehner wrote.

This story was updated with additional details on Tuesday.

CNN’s Eric Bradner and Chandelis Duster contributed to this report.

