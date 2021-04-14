Opinion | Protest by Indian farmers: an ignored water crisis must be addressed

Farmers fear that through the new laws, the government will reduce its purchases of wheat and rice. This Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement system is essential for the livelihoods of farmers in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana in particular. It is the farmers of these same states who are protesting.

The laws themselves do not imply a change in public procurement practices. But farmers fear that is what the government intends to do. This fear stems from a series of reports and expert recommendations over the years that have suggested a shift away from the rice and wheat cycle that dominates cropland in these two states. The transition is crucial due to the water crisis prevailing in both Punjab and Haryana.

In fact, Punjab and Haryana are among the regions most exposed to water risks, not only in India, but also in the world. Between 2002 and 2008, the aquifers under the food basket of India, as this region is called, lost 109 cubic kilometers of water, roughly the volume of water contained in the Dead Sea.

The problem is so serious that the government is concerned that parts of Punjab and Haryana will turn into deserts over the next two decades, as most regions could exhaust their groundwater resources.

The main reason for the perilous water crisis is the overuse of groundwater. In both States, the amount of water drawn from the ground each year is much more than the amount recharged. Most groundwater is pumped to irrigate wheat fields in winter or to flood rice fields in summer.

This is where the problem lies. At average, wheat and rice are among the most water-intensive crops in India. Rice cultivation in the Punjab and Haryana regions with moderate rainfall where some parts are described as semi-arid is particularly problematic. It takes three times more water to grow a kilogram of rice in the Punjab than in the flood plains of Bihar in eastern India.

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana have not always grown rice. In the Punjab of 1960 (which included Haryana) only 5 percent of cultivated land was cultivated with rice. State policy that began in the mid-1960s, when India faced serious food security risks, encouraged rice-wheat monoculture.

With considerable assistance and encouragement from the United States, India ushered in the Green Revolution. Higher yielding varieties of seeds, fertilizers and pesticides were provided to farmers at subsidized rates to increase the productivity of food grains.

The green revolution in Punjab and Haryana made it possible to achieve sufficiency of food grains for India. The two states now account for more than half of wheat and rice Posted to poor indias. But, its unintended consequence is today’s water crisis.

A key element of the Green Revolution has been the expansion of groundwater irrigation through private tube wells, the acquisition of which has been encouraged through soft loans. Recent stories argued that this was perhaps even more crucial to the Green Revolution than new seeds or fertilizers. Some have mentionned that the Green Revolution in India was truly the tube well revolution.

But the costs are now increasing with the depletion of groundwater levels. Tube wells are drying up and farmers occasionally have to dig deeper into the earth to touch the water. This involves large sums of money requiring debt, which farmers are often unable to repay because their income is barely sufficient to meet the expenses. Feeling helpless in the debt trap, several farmers died by suicide.

Left on its own, this water crisis will only get worse as rainfall becomes increasingly uncertain due to climate change. Thus, a transition away from the rice-wheat cycle in Punjab and Haryana is necessary. Farmers know it too.

What they need is income during the transition to less water-intensive crops. The new laws are silent on this subject. They seem to come up with the assumption that a free market will solve all the problems. Government subsidies to the agricultural sector are a global reality.

There are two policy tools the government has up its sleeve to change cultivation patterns in Punjab and Haryana: government crop markets and electricity subsidies.

By ensuring a credible public or private, domestic or export-oriented market; or a combination of these that offers remunerative prices for less water-intensive crops like corn, pulses and oilseeds, the government can encourage farmers to abandon rice cultivation.

Equally important is to start charging farmers for electricity used to draw groundwater for irrigation to ensure that the resource is not overused.

These measures will also require the amortization of an income support mechanism to ensure the transition is fair and livelihoods are not affected. But this will have to be improved far beyond current $ 85 per year provided to a farming family of five, on average.

In the current environment of trust deficit between government and farmers, any policy change to enable the transition will be a tough political sell. This is where consultation is essential.