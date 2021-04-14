PDM leader Fazl calls on opposition partners to stand united for democracy in Pakistan





ANI | Updated: April 14, 2021 11:09 am IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): In an attempt to save the united opposition from Imran Khan’s government, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday called on the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the National Awami Party (ANP) to “reconsider” their decision to quit the opposition alliance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). “I want to say it in categorical terms that the PDM is a very serious forum. It is an alliance that has been established to achieve objectives of a serious nature at the national level and not to fight for certain offices,” said the Maulana, adding that for them the future of democracy and politics in Pakistan is more important, Dawn reported. He said that at a time when Pakistan was “economically sinking” and the people of the country were suffering and doing in the face of miseries, they would not make decisions based on personal gain or loss. He also said that the PDM would continue its struggle. to achieve its goals even if the two sides do not come back in its fold, reported Dawn. “They (PPP and ANP) still have the possibility of reviewing their decisions and getting closer to the PDM. We can withdraw their grievances when we sit together, ”Maulana said while speaking to reporters after chairing the first alliance meeting after the PPP and ANP withdrew from the alliance. The Maulana, who resumed political activities after nearly two weeks, called the reaction of both parties to the notices of justification sent to them for allegedly violating the unanimous decision of the PDM. decision “immature and inconsistent with their political stature and experience,” Dawn reported.

The JUI-F chief said that the PPP and ANP should not have made justifying notifications a matter of “self-respect” and that they should have responded to the notifications in a “dignified manner”. The two sides, he said, could have asked for a meeting of the heads of the PDM or the steering committee to be called to explain their point of view and resolve the issue. However, he regretted that the PPP and ANP chose to respond to notifications through the media, Dawn reported. Karachi tore up the justification notice; the PNA had already announced on April 5 that it was withdrawing from the PDM to protest the publication of the justification notice for supporting Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani’s candidacy for the opposition post . The PPP also officially announced its decision to separate from the PDM and sent in the resignation of those who held the office of the PDM, including its vice president Raja Pervez Ashraf. ANP leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman said he had not yet accepted them because he wanted to give both sides another chance. (ANI)

