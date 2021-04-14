Jokowi’s BKPM upgrade to ministry is not effective: Jakarta Post, Asia News & Top Stories





JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST NETWORK / ASIA NEWS) – Private investment and basic infrastructure have been the focus of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s attention for the past seven years. No wonder the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM) was the first office it inspected a few days after its inauguration at the end of October 2014. Since then, he has done everything to boost domestic and foreign investment through regulatory and bureaucratic reforms. This priority scale makes perfect sense. As a former furniture-making businessman, Jokowi clearly understands that it is private investment – not government – that creates jobs, which in turn provides wages and generates purchasing power. for the immense population (estimated last at 270 million) to propel the wheels. economy. It promulgated an executive order in mid-2018 on the establishment of an integrated web-based business licensing system, called Single Online Submission (OSS), which commits to complete the processing of all business permits. central government and regional administrations within a day or two instead of weeks or even months. Still frustrated by the extremely slow pace of reform, Jokowi and the government-controlled House of Representatives enacted an omnibus job creation law late last year that essentially revises around 80 laws and thousands of laws. presidential, ministerial and regional regulations to remove barriers to investment. . But the main obstacles remain largely the same: a perpetual lack of coordination between all ministries and regional administrations and of the will to synchronize and harmonize procedures and rules at the level of central government and regional administrations. But Jokowi’s decision last week to upgrade the BKPM’s bureaucratic status to a ministry, thereby becoming a cabinet member, would not be effective in developing inter-ministerial cooperation and coordination. This coordination is crucial to facilitate investment operations which transcend the competences of all ministers of the economy and regional administrations. No details were immediately available on what the ministry’s authority and job description would be, as a presidential rulebook has yet to be released. More importantly is how this ministry would operate in provinces that already have their own Regional Investment Coordination Councils (BKPMDs), which report entirely to their respective governors. Inter-ministerial cooperation and coordination cannot be managed by a minister but by a strong coordinating minister. Therefore, what Jokowi sorely needs is a Chief Economy Minister whom he fully trusts and who has full authority. Most importantly, chief economy ministers should be viewed publicly as highly professional, independent (not a political leader), and of impeccable integrity. Good examples are Boediono, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Darmin Nasution under the Megawati administrations and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. The chief or coordinating minister of the economy must be able to understand the importance of a coherent and credible strategy that describes how the different policies fit together. They should ensure that all economy ministers make bureaucratic action more important than bureaucratic procedures and rigidities. The problem now is that while the chief economy minister, Airlangga Hartanto, chairs the Golkar party, investment matters fall to the minister responsible for coordinating maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Pandjaitan. The Jakarta Post is a member of Straits Times media partner Asia News Network, an alliance of 23 news media organizations.







