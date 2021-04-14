US climate envoy Kerry to visit China and South Korea this week





U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will travel to Shanghai and Seoul from Wednesday to Saturday for talks on efforts to tackle climate change, the White House said. U.S. government sources said earlier that Kerry is expected to meet with Xie Zhenhua, special representative on climate affairs for China, the world’s largest carbon emitter. It will be the first trip to China for a senior official in the administration of US President Joe Biden, who took office in January. John Kerry. (Getty / Kyodo) The second-largest emitter, the United States, wants to work with China to combat the effects of global warming despite its growing rivalry for military and economic supremacy as well as the ongoing bilateral confrontation, including in areas related to human rights. male, in Hong Kong and Taiwan. The talks in Shanghai are aimed at “raising global climate ambition” ahead of a virtual climate summit Biden plans to host next week and a United Nations climate change conference scheduled for later this year, the United Nations said on Tuesday. White House. Reuters reported that Kerry was due to arrive in Shanghai late Wednesday and hold meetings Thursday and Friday, citing a source familiar with the plans. There are growing questions about whether the talks will lead to an easing of tensions after a meeting between top diplomats from the two countries in Alaska in March revealed deep divisions over the policies and visions of the other for international order. Biden, who has made climate change issues a priority in his foreign policy, has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to join the two-day climate summit that begins on April 22. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said details of the summit were not yet finalized, including whether there would be bilateral meetings, but the Biden administration is approaching its relationship with Beijing as “no no conflict but competition “.







