Politics
Boris Johnson’s push for mass testing is doomed before it even leaves the field
The campaign for regular and massive rest from Covid has begun in earnest. Since last Friday, everyone in England has had free access to the lateral flow tests. The government would like people to test themselves twice a week.
Under the slogan Hands, Face, Space, Fresh Air, the public is invited to use the NHS COVID-19 app when checking in at outdoor hotels, hairdressers, etc.
But how effective will either of these elements be?
The NHS app does not have a good track record. Granted, it was downloaded some 21 million times in the last year, but the majority of those happened very soon after launch and it never got any real traction.
The number of downloads seems impressive, but it only represents about 40% of the adult population. The low proportion is due both to social norms and to the deliberate choices of individuals.
The percentage of the population with the app never quite reached the critical point at which people felt pressured by peers to download it themselves. Notable improvements have been made to it over time and there is no doubt that the government is hoping that many more will make it easier to enter retail and leisure outlets.
However, the government website makes it clear that the option to simply leave your details manually remains valid. Last year there were plenty of examples of people taking a creative license with their name and contact details.
For many people, there was a positive deterrent from signing up on the app. You may have been on the other side of a pub or restaurant from an infected person, with very little chance of catching the virus, but the app could still tell you to self-isolate by being in the areas. same premises.
This deterrent remains with the free lateral flow tests. Of course, the tests don’t tell you if you might just have it, but that you probably do. But for those who are self-employed or have to report to work to get paid, the immediate risk of losing a paycheck may seem greater than the reward.
The very success of vaccines means that there is much less incentive to get tested. Even among the very old, the hospitalization rate among those vaccinated appears, in actual data and not just in clinical trials. small scale, being essentially zero.
It also seems possible that people fraudulently enter negative results into the app without ever taking a test. For some desperate to get back to normal, the temptation can be great. There might be ways to verify this, but much like the speed limit on unrestricted freeways, the chances of getting caught seem slim.
The same system this time around last year was said to have been introduced with massive popular relief and approval. Now it seems unnecessary and expensive. The cases, hospitalizations and deaths are so low, and the vaccines so effective, the government had better keep track of the data and open up the country quickly.
