Politics
PM Modi to meet with Minister of Education and other officials today to discuss CBSE board reviews
Amid a wave of COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokkriyal “ Nishank ”, the secretary and other important officials on the 14th. April at noon in an effort to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams for students in grades 10 and 12, GoI sources said. CBSE is scheduled to start the 10th and 12th class council exams from May 4th. However, many students and parents have tweeted asking the Education Department to take online counseling exams or postpone exams for a month or two, given the spike in COVID-19 cases. .
Follow live updates from PM Modi’s meeting here.
The chorus for the cancellation of upcoming board exams has also grown after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on the Center to cancel the exams, claiming that exam centers could become super spreaders and alternative assessment methods. must be explored. Vadra said it would be next to impossible to keep students safe in large, crowded examination centers. Kejriwal said that according to data collected over the past 10 to 15 days, at least 65% of patients are under 45 and reiterated the importance of safety, especially of young people.
Millions of students are registered to sit for board exams. To record their protest against CBSE reviews amid the pandemic, people took to Twitter to trend # cancelboards2021 to draw authorities’ attention to their demands. There have been requests from students for online exams to be held and more than a lakh of students have already signed a petition to the CBSE in this regard.
No change of plan at this time
CBSE officials, for their part, denied any plan changes “for now” and reiterated that steps are being taken to ensure social distancing by increasing examination centers by more than 50 percent. A senior council official said the exams cannot be canceled because they are subjective exams of a critical nature and cannot be conducted online. The official added that examination centers have been increased and all COVID protocols will be strictly followed.
