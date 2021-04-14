People distort my personal life: Matt Gaetz’s love affair with audiences crumbles, for now





When I first met Matt Gaetz in his Longworth House office in March of last year, he reflected on his freshman orientation. After writing a series of notable resumes of Republican members of his class, he said, I felt a bit like: How do you compare my experience with litigation in Okaloosa County, Fla., To what have these other very awesome people made a living? So at the time, maybe I was not feeling too interesting. Then with a smile he added, but we’ve managed to get it right since then. Whether Gaetz was interesting or notorious at the time was up to who you asked. But he had certainly accomplished something. After all, I was there for a reason.

The plan for the day was to sit down with the congressman for a formal interview and then be his shadow at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. My argument to the Gaetz team was that I was interested in his political views. No, as Gaetz has described his previous profiles of himself, Ok, well, how do you go from being a boring freshman of Congress, a North Florida lawyer, to being on TV all the time and being a vote for the party? He had recently broken up with Donald Trump on an issue, voting yes on a House resolution to prevent future military action against Iran without Congressional approval. And on a number of other issues such as the legalization of marijuana and climate change, Gaetz does not follow the party line. But a more nuanced argument for my article would have been how to be on TV all the time and his emergence as one of Trump’s most prominent and vocal advocates gave Gaetz the license to color in outside the traditional political lines of the GOP.

After years of Gaetz’s ubiquity on Fox News as a Trump loyalist, it takes mental gymnastics to remember that he initially supported Jeb Bush in the 2016 Republican presidential primary. once as Jeff Flake relegated to political purgatory, serving as lessons on the dangers of breaking up with Trump, Gaetz showed the power to tie his political aspirations to the man who had become the new face of the Republican Party. I’m a different kind of Republican, and I think we’re in a time of political realignment made possible by the Trump presidency, he told me. I am inspired by and informed by this movement, and I see the Trump presidency not as a condition to be managed, but as an opportunity to be seized. Gaetz wasn’t the only Republican to play this game. He was just the best at it. But the question now for Gaetz, as a burgeoning sex scandal swirls around him and with Trump out of office, is whether the rules of the game have changed. And not just for Gaetz, but for all of Trump’s henchmen.

The scandal surrounding the Florida Congress deposed Gaetzgate, thanks to the man himself, has unfolded rapidly since The New York Times reported the existence of an ongoing Department of Justice investigation, which has started under Trump and former Attorney General William Barr, on whether Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old and paid to cross state borders. The investigation is said to result from a larger investigation into the actions of Gaetz associate Joel Greenberg, who has been charged with 33 counts and is expected to strike a plea deal with the DOJ. A number of threads have spun since the Times first report: accusations about her character and behavior, including allegations that Gaetz showed other lawmakers nude photos on the floor of the Women’s Chamber with whom he said he had sex, and that Gaetz used websites such as Seeking Arrangement. to connect with young women, coordinated by Greenberg. Gaetz for his part denied having slept with an underage person and insisted that he had never paid for sex. He said he and his family were victims of an extortion plot to save an American missing in Iran in 2007.

My personal life is, and always has been, my own time and money. Consensual adult relationships are not illegal. While I’m sure some crooks who are supporters of Merrick Garlands’ Justice Department want to pervert the truth and the law to prosecute me, I won’t be intimidated or extorted, Gaetz wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner. You will see more drops, drops, leaks drops in the media from corrupt Justice Department and others. When you do, ask yourself why. They are not coming for you, they are coming for you. I am right on the way.

Like Trump, Gaetz’s midfielder is the media. A regular refrain from him is that scenography is a state art. And his book Firebrand exposes the idea that a prominent profile is more powerful than a position of leadership. It’s impossible to be canceled if you’re on all channels, he wrote, dismissing criticism from former House Speaker Paul Ryan that he appeared on TV too much. Politics, they say, is a spectacle for ugly people. The real question is who writes the scripts and produces the acts. You’re ruled by high school theater geeks, who have gone on to make big guests on talk shows, Gaetz writes. Ignore them and they will ignore you, and you won’t get anywhere quickly. Hairdressers, makeup artists and cameramen choose our presidents. They should do it too. They are closer to viewers and therefore to voters.

Gaetz is a natural showman. And with a reality TV star in the Oval Office, the Trump-eradicated by performative politics was made for him. His emphasis on appearance was present throughout the day I spent with him. My first in-person glimpse of the congressman was that he was applying concealer in front of a large mirror in his office. Later, in a green CPAC room, he expressed his joy over a Dyson hairdryer, which he said to his chief of staff, Jillian Lane Wyant, changed my life. He also shared that he originally planned to wear a bright green tie for his conference speech, but at Wyant’s request, he went for a more subtle option. As we strolled through the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Fort Washington, Maryland, Gaetz was constantly bombarded with requests for selfies which I never saw him turn down. And he had no disappointment about where his popularity came from: his unconditional support for Trump. I think a lot of people who watch Fox News daily knew me last year, he said. I think this year, following the arraignment, a few more people seemed to recognize me. Once, after my day with Gaetz, he joked that we should talk about my TV appearances. He had some advice. And honestly, I probably could have benefited from it if I had accepted it.

By establishing himself as a staunch ally of Trump ready to defend the seemingly indefensible through his television appearances, Gaetz was able to have some fun with the president. Previously in Washington, only your leadership in Congress could help you build your relationship with the president, or get you a flight on Air Force One, or even set you up in the Oval Office, Gaetz told me. . But Trump was different, and his loyalty bonus allowed Gaetz to jump the line. Presidents love checks from buddies, Gaetz said. He calls his friends and asks for their comments, reactions, ideas on a variety of issues.

It was Gaetz’s relationship with Trump that in many ways gave him the cover to break away from his party and even attack members from his side of the aisle, Wyoming MP Liz Cheney perhaps the best. example of this propensity. Why not attack a warmongering girl when you catch rides on Air Force One? In his book, Gaetz postulates that Trumpa three times married and documented bedroom adultery for a bachelor like Gaetz on Capitol Hill. We now have a president who doesn’t care about Puritan majesty or moralistic smoothing. He’s much more direct, if not visceral, open-minded and down-to-earth about his likes and dislikes, so overall it’s a good time to be a fun politician rather than a stick in the mud, Gaetz writes. I have an active social life, and it’s probably easier in Trump’s day. We’ve had perfect family presidents before, after all, and a lot of these men sold our country, even though their wives were happy all the time. If the family life of politicians isn’t what voters really care about, that might be a good thing. I am a representative, not a monk.

