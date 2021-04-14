Jokowi makes Megawati’s dream come true





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) make dreams come true President of PDIP Megawati Soekarnoputri. Dream Megawati what Jokowi embodied was that Indonesia had an independent national research and innovation agency (BRIN). Dream Megawati This was achieved after Jokowi changed the nomenclature of the ministry. Jokowi combined the Ministry of Education and Culture with the Ministry of Research and Technology, so that BRIN would be alone under the president. In fact, BRIN was established in 2019. The establishment of BRIN was based on Law No. 11 of 2019 regarding the National Science and Technology System. However, the agency is not yet independent as it is still under the supervision of Minister of Research and Technology Bambang Brodjonegoro. The current nomenclature of the Ministry of Research and Technology is the Ministry of Research and Technology / National Research and Technology Agency. In early April 2021, Jokowi merged the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek) with the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud). This decision was approved by the House of Representatives (DPR) in plenary session. This is also Megawati’s wish, PDIP Ketum hopes Indonesia will have its own BRIN as reported in January 2019. Megawati mentioned the formation of BRIN at the 46th anniversary of the PDIP at JIEXpo Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on Thursday (10 / 1/2019). At the time, Megawati explained the vision and mission of the PDI-P which has been named “National Development Standing on Its Own Feet”. “This is the concept of development that founds Pancasila in the realm of life and mentality. This concept is the model for Indonesia to become a developed industrial country, the people as the subject of national development,” Megawati said. . “So, it is clear, especially for Mr. President, I beg you, clearly that we need a national research and innovation agency whose results of work must be the basis of the decisions of development programs. I will never tire of reminding myself that no country can become a developed country without giving priority to the search for knowledge and technology, that is why we are fighting with Pak Jokowi ”, he said. added. Before dreams Megawati materialized, PDIP revealed a meeting between Megawati and Jokowi. PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said Megawati and Jokowi meet regularly. According to Hasto, the second meeting debated fundamental issues concerning nation and state. “Regular and periodic meetings are organized by the two leaders to discuss the nation and the state, various issues which are of a fundamental and strategic nature and will determine the improvement of the lot of the people and the nation and the country to the future, “Hasto said in a written statement on Saturday (04/11). Next >>> See also Video: Jokowi asked by Megawati to create a national research and innovation agency [Gambas:Video 20detik]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos