Turkish ‘kingmaker’ leads Erdogan further to the right

Some call him Turkey’s ultranationalist kingmaker, others see him pulling the strings of state security policy.

Yet for a man whose far-right MHP party won just 11% in the 2018 election, Devlet Bahceli’s influence over the government extends far beyond his share of the vote.

Now, with backing for the fall of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AKP party, the Turkish leader may need Bahceli’s MHP more than ever to extend his rule into a third decade.

Bald, tiny and with a craggy voice, Bahceli, 73, has made a mysterious figure despite having been the head of the MHP since 1997.

Critics say Erdogan is responding to Bahceli’s offer in exchange for votes guaranteeing the government a parliamentary majority, steering Turkish politics ever further to the right.

When the coronavirus became a serious problem last year, Bahceli secured the release of a mafia boss he knew under an amnesty for the early release of prisoners.

“Over the past three years Mr. Bahceli’s attitude and behavior has determined the political direction of the AKP,” said Idris Sahin, a former AKP member who is now the party’s vice-chairman. opposition DEVA.

“So despite its low representation in government, the influence of the MHP is just as great as that of the AKP,” Sahin told AFP.

– Influence of security policy –

The MHP does not have a government minister, although nationalist-leaning Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu is one of the party favorites.

When Soylu tried to step down last year over his handling of Turkey’s first coronavirus lockdown, Bahceli and the MHP rallied to his defense.

Erdogan rejected the resignation and the Home Secretary is now politically stronger than ever.

Bahceli’s influence was again demonstrated after the chief prosecutor of a prominent court filed a lawsuit last month to shut down the country’s main pro-Kurdish party.

He had led the shutdown calls, and the case had been announced the day before an MHP party congress, considered by critics to be Erdogan’s “gift” to his partner.

The MHP acts as Turkey’s “national security council”, Associate Professor Burak Bilgehan Ozpek said, referring to a once powerful body filled with military figures.

“The MHP sets the framework for national security policy,” Ozpek said, adding that Bahceli could decide who to designate as a terrorist in Turkey.

When a leading AKP figure opposed the party ban in December, Bahceli retorted that the issue was “punishing treason”.

“It is important for Bahceli that the AKP acts in accordance with the national security framework,” Ozpek told AFP.

– ‘A necessity’ –

Yet the AKP, which is rooted in political Islam, and the MHP come from different backgrounds and Bahceli has not always been successful.

He was a supporter of an oath that students recited in school, which included the nationalist line: “I am Turkish. I am right.”

The AKP ordered its withdrawal from schools in 2013, a decision a higher administrative court approved in March.

The MHP’s “Popular Alliance” with the AKP only took place after Bahceli initially opposed Turkey’s transformation from a parliamentary republic to an executive presidency.

But he changed his mind after a failed Erdogan overthrow in July 2016. The change was approved by the public in a referendum and went into effect in July 2018.

“For the survival of our country, the People’s Alliance has become a necessity,” said MHP MP Ayse Sibel Ersoy.

“This is how the MHP and the AKP came together,” Ersoy told AFP.

MHP’s support for the new system opened the door for their ultra-nationalist supporters to enter the state bureaucracy, according to academic Berk Esen.

“Under the presidential system, the MHP has increased its importance, there is no doubt about it,” said assistant professor at Sabanci University.

– Erdogan restricted? –

There is still some disagreement between Western analysts and diplomats about the extent to which Bahceli actually controls Erdogan.

“Erdogan must maintain the alliance, but the president is constrained by Bahceli,” said a Western diplomat.

After pushing aside previous allies, including Western-leaning liberals, Erdogan finds himself with the ultranationalists.

But Esen said Erdogan still had “the upper hand” over Bahceli.

“I don’t think Erdogan has been led astray and is forced to take action that he doesn’t really want,” Esen said.

Another Western diplomat described Bahceli as a kingmaker, a description Ozpek from TOBB University disagreed with.

“The kingmaker of Turkish politics is Erdogan. Bahceli plays this role because Erdogan allows him to,” he told AFP.

“Bahceli can speak like he’s the national security council because Erdogan takes advantage of it. Erdogan doesn’t want to stop him.”

