PM Modi to meet with authorities today on CBSE board reviews

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a review meeting with the education department later today to take a call on CBSE board reviews amid a surge in cases of coronavirus.

The move follows a call from several states and political parties, including Congress and Shiv Sena, to postpone board reviews scheduled for May.

The PM is to organize a meeting with the Minister of Education, the Secretary and other senior officials to discuss the issue of CBSE board reviews, ”said an official familiar with the developments in requesting anonymity.

School boards like the ICSE, CBSE and several other state school boards are expected to hold their exams in May. Earlier this month, the CBSE reiterated that it was proceeding with the board review as scheduled and that it provided for adequate social distancing.

Lakhs of school students and their parents have appealed to the CBSE in recent days not to conduct the offline review amid fears of the virus spreading. The Delhi government is also not in favor of holding the CBSE board review offline.

Shiv Sena leaders last week appealed to the Union Education Ministry, for national consensus and central advice on the 10th and 12th exams instead of various states making different decisions that will affect lives and careers. students for CBSE, ICSE, IB, GCSE and state councils. . “

Earlier this week, the government of Maharashtra, led by Shiv Sena, announced a delay in exams for public school boards. The state is witnessing a massive increase in the number of cases and is contributing a significant part to the country’s caseload. For example, nearly a third of new cases on April 13 were from Maharashtra alone. In addition, several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Delhi, were reporting high numbers of covid-19 cases.