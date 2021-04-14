Communist Party of China launches war cry for Xi Jinping’s territorial expansion program

~~

In the centenary year since the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in 1921, Xi Jinping seems determined in his resolve to rule through military stealth and brutal control. It mobilizes the 1.5 billion Chinese as it seeks to advance the Middle Empire’s agenda across Asia, and possibly beyond.

The Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee met in the last week of February 2021 to discuss China’s draft of its 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and long-term goals until in 2035. The documents have since been submitted by the State Council at the next annual session of China’s upper legislature for lawmakers to consider.

The description of the achievements of the documents fully demonstrates the absolute control of the CCP leadership over state affairs. From consolidating control to accelerating the effort to establish a new economic paradigm based on national development and circulation, the national and international measures of the CCPs are mutually reinforcing.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues globally, China’s economic recovery has yet to solidify. The CCP appears to be trying to keep the economy within a reasonable range, while focusing on a strategy of expanding domestic demand.

CCP War Background

The above politico-economic decision-making aside, significant changes were initiated in the military field earlier in January 2021. China expanded the power of its Central Military Commission (CMC), headed by President Xi Jinping, to mobilize military and civilian resources in defense for both internal and external use. Revisions to the National Defense Law, which entered into force on January 1, 2021, have considerably weakened the role of the Council of State in formulating military policy. Instead, decision-making powers were transferred to the CMC.

With this decision, the CMC is now officially charged with developing national defense policy and principles, while the State Council has become a mere implementing agency in a supporting role, thus completing the establishment. of a military command system descending under Xi Jinping.

In a remarkable development, the terms disruption and protection of development interests were first added to legislation as a reason for the mobilization and deployment of Chinese troops and reserve forces.

In addition, the legislation stresses the need to mobilize public and private companies to undertake research on new defense technologies covering conventional weapons, as well as the non-traditional areas of cybersecurity, space and electromagnetics.

These amendments appear to be singularly aimed at strengthening the hands of Xi Jinpings, providing him with a legal basis to respond to any potential resistance or untoward challenge to come to China as it advances its revisionist territorial agenda in Asia. These revisions should also be interpreted symbolically as a war cry from the Chinese Communist Party to get China ready for battle in 2021, a call the party has never made since taking power in mainland China in 1949. .

Political power is born from the barrel of a gun

Xi Jinping enters the CCP’s centennial year with greater military stealth and a push across the Indo-Pacific by garnering and maximizing domestic power in 2021. His intentions seem all the more determined as it is. the start of his fall 2022 campaign kick-off, which will see him enter for an unprecedented third term as CPC General Secretary and Chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Whether through the 14th Five-Year Plan or its new defense laws, China is striving to insulate its political system from internal or external factors and events. The amendments legalize the special nature of China’s political and defense system which is nothing less than validation of the authoritarian Communist Party regime.

The changes legitimized and restored the Communist Party’s long-standing principle since the Mao era that political power emerges from the barrel of a gun. This dictum, which was directed at the domestic political front, now appears to be pervading China’s foreign policy, as well as its security agenda and goals.

Xi Jinping adopted a tone of disguise in principle when addressing the United Nations General Assembly in September 2020, saying:

We will never seek hegemony, expansion or sphere of influence. We have no intention of waging a cold war or a hot war with any country. We will continue to reduce disputes and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation.

Xi Jinping, September 2020 speech to the United Nations Assembly

On the contrary, on the ground, the realities of China’s activities and the aggravations in the South China Sea, the East China Sea and the Himalayan borders are recorded in the archival records as a complete antithesis to the misleading diplomatic statements of Beijing.

China’s future will be determined by both its economy and its politics. On the territorial level, the Han Chinese power is approaching its peak. Demographically, the borders of ethnic minorities have been inundated with Han population, generally to rewrite history to justify China’s control and annexation.

China engages in unilateral and multifaceted territorial expansion through military force and politico-economic intervention through the multifaceted weapons of the Chinese Communist Party. This makes imperative a collective imposition of controls and costs on the revisionist and destabilizing exercise of power in Beijing.

Author: Dr. Monika Chansoria

Dr Monika Chansoria is a Principal Investigator at the Japan Institute of International Affairs (JIIA) in Tokyo. The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of the Japan Institute of International Affairs or any other organization with which the author is affiliated. She tweets @MonikaChansoria. Find more articles from Dr Chansoria here at JAPAN Forward.