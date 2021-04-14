The ‘Electables’ in Imran Khan’s PTI





Imran Khan, addressing his first big show in Karachi, said he was proud of the worker who sold his mobile to cover the cost of travel and participation in IK jalsa. These are the people who have helped him develop the momentum for change, but the same has landed in the hands of the elect.

Gul Badshah, the PTI candidate for Peshawar NA-1 (by-elections) in 2013 was defeated in the seat won and released by PTI leader Imran Khan himself. This was the turning point when Imran Khan was advised to propose voters instead of ideological workers.

And for the next 5 years, voters entered the PTI en masse, gathered and carried by the largest of the voters, Jahangeer Tareen who took control, leading parliamentarians who are always switchable to any party.

Although this led to Imran Khan becoming Prime Minister with a slim majority, the change now seems immutable.

Left with only electors as a leadership team, the effects of the status quo and lethargy begin to reverberate. The other day I ran into a hard-working PTI worker who complained about working seamlessly from morning until late at night for the upcoming Karachi 249 by-election, evacuated by Faisal Vowda and a federal minister, who keeps busy with other activities during the day, seeks them to come online at midnight to inform him of the day’s activity as if the workers were his personal servants.

Hard facts of life

On the other hand, the life of commoners continues. An Ahmed (the first name is not mentioned on his wish) obtained a loan of Rs. Un Lac from Standard Chartered Bank in 2013 and due to the loss of his job he became unable to pay the installments.

However, the bank has consistently followed him to repay, and ultimately he paid off arrears of only 29,000 / = this year (2021) after 8 years and is now trying to get his name cleared from possible inclusion in the list. defaults held by the state. Bank.

On the contrary, a few bigwigs got millions of loans and later canceled them and in addition, a few are in respectable public positions.

In July 2020, a Qadeer, a resident of Waryam village of Zafarwal, Narowal, Punjab, poisoned his three children before committing suicide because he was unable to buy new clothes for the children in Eid.

Another event occurred in Bahawalpur in early April 2021 when a Nadeem was unable to get his sick wife treated, after accumulating 3 months rent apart from a 17,000 electricity bill / = and nothing to eat, would have committed suicide himself and his wife. after poisoning two children.

Beyond the borders of poverty, in wealthy mafia circles, the sugar industry is hardly seen as a business. He actually pockets billions of rupees of public money by manipulating subsidies, which is why most candy owners are leaders.

Another threat that has been caused by the sugar trade is that the land intended for cotton cultivation has been converted to sugar cane, transforming the entire landscape of southern Punjab, resulting in a cotton shortage in the country which must now be imported.

It should be mentioned that Pakistan remained number 5 in cotton producing countries and in terms of per capita ratio of cotton production Pakistan remained number one in the world.

The defining moment

IK who as captain did not even let the cricket council chairman enter the cricket team locker room and is known to have even replaced his father at the top Shaukat Khanum hospital post with a meritorious man, is now surrounded by pillars of the status quo.

This is the decisive moment, if the IK “the reformist” wins, it can change the fate of the country and if IK “the PM only” wins, the change is far away.

Thanks to electors, one can become the Prime Minister but never the reformer that Imran Khan constantly brags about. It is not the electors who help to become PM, it is rather the reverse. These are the electors who are looking for a platform to be elected by getting potential tickets to the party.

Electors are now all converging to resist an unrelated political inquiry. Businesses are always welcome, however, the transfer of billions tax-free can never be spared and must be taken head-on as the Prime Minister is currently doing.

Stand firm Imran Khan, the electors will be the first obstacle to be lifted and the rest will follow.

Mushtaq Jumma is a former airliner and business consultant. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Global Village Space.

