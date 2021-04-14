Sofagate revealed uncomfortable truth about EU-Turkey relations

To soften the deal, the EU also announced that Brussels was ready to start negotiations to modernize the current customs union with Turkey, which dates back to 1995.

In the mid-2010s, the World Bank committed to ways to continue the process and presented a detailed report.

Nonetheless, the EU is so reluctant to delve into any serious interaction with Turkey, other than the migrants deal, that modernizing the customs union seemed a distant possibility, all the way to the top. EU leaders on March 25-26.

Back then, just as the EU was supposed to be considering sanctions against Turkey, the positive agenda in vogue since October 2020 and the modernization of the customs union became real possibilities.

Then again, when Turkey and then Prime Minister Ahmet Davutolu struck the first migrant agreement with the EU in 2015, alongside an update to the customs union, the liberalization of EU visas for Turkey was also on the table.

Both were slowly swept under the carpet as Turkey-EU relations did not progress an inch after the signing of the migrants agreement, and deteriorated afterwards.

Why should things be different this time around when things will stay structurally the same? Can Migrant Deal 2.0 change anything just because the process is called a positive agenda?

As TS Elliot’s poem puts it, April could indeed be the cruelest month if the non-positive agenda between Turkey and the EU, namely the Eastern Mediterranean issue, begins to stall the positive.

The visit of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendiass to Ankara on April 14 will be a historic visit, as the first official meeting between Greece and Turkey since the escalation of the conflict. Last summer there was an unofficial meeting in Berlin, but this is the first time that the government of Kyriakos Mitsotakiss and Turkey have officially met.

Exploratory talks between the countries have continued without producing anything tangible since January, but so far the goal has been simply to keep the negotiations intact.

On April 27-29, the even more serious 5 + 1 meeting kicks off in Geneva with United Nations sponsorship, bringing together Cyprus, Greece, Turkey and Great Britain as one of the guarantor countries.

As the UN seeks to tackle the complex and protracted conflict in Cyprus, could Turkey approve the two-state solution that Greek Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiades would favor?

While Erdogan may wish to make himself known as the resolver of the eternal Cyprus question by gaining international recognition from Northern Cypruss, it is a complicated question and things could go haywire at any point in the process. And Ankara is more gloomy than ever in its international relations.

Is the positive agenda of the EU and Turkey ready for such a stress test, going through the difficult issues of the Eastern Mediterranean and, among others, including the Cypriot conflict?

Even a slight concussion in the coming months can prove unsettling for EU-Turkey relations, to say the least, revealing the positive agenda as in fact simply naked.

