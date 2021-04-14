Narendra Modi fails India’s vaccination test

Rupa Subramanya is a researcher and commentator.

As recently as February, reputable international experts and media noticed how successful India has been in tackling COVID-19. Indeed, cases were on the decline and many believed the worst was over.

For Indians, life had returned to normal, as much of the Western world entered new lockdowns. This apparent recklessness has occurred despite the confirmed arrival in India of dangerous new variants of the virus known to be much more transmissible.

Indu Bhushan, CEO of Ayushman Bharat government’s medical insurance scheme, said the pandemic was “self-limiting” as the virus’ reproduction rate fell below one in India, and questioned the need for it. India to fund COVID-19 vaccines. Many believed that India had acquired collective immunity.

Even as cases started to increase worryingly in mid-February in some states and some experts began to warn that herd immunity could be a myth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed the fight was successful of India against COVID-19 “inspires the whole world.”

Meanwhile, Modi and his Home Secretary Amit Shah had already started addressing mass rallies for the upcoming elections in several states where hundreds of thousands were piled like sardines on staging grounds with little or no mask use. Likewise, major festival celebrations were allowed to continue without regulatory intervention.

Supporters at a public rally by Narendra Modi for the West Bengal Assembly election in Barasat, pictured April 12: Hundreds of thousands were packed like sardines with little to no mask use. © Hindustan Times / Getty Images

India is now grappling with a deadly new wave of COVID-19. The past few days have been marked by unprecedented new infections and deaths, and with hospitals exceeding capacity, crematoria operating around the clock and new lockdowns and curfews reimposed in many parts of the country.

In addition, the country often described as the world’s pharmacy is incongruously short of vaccines, with many clinics in hard-hit areas being forced to close due to depletion of stocks. India’s per capita vaccination rate, four months after the start of the vaccination campaign, is among the lowest in major countries at 7.4%.

In retrospect, India’s reliance on a major foreign vaccine, AstraZeneca, as well as a major indigenous vaccine, Covaxin, was a short-sighted political decision. AstraZeneca’s vaccine, manufactured under license by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and marketed in India as Covishield, was intended for home use, under contract for developing countries and COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility (COVAX), an international consortium supported by the World Health Organization for equitable access to vaccines.

The local alternative was approved for use in India ahead of its final phase of testing, the results of which were fully published two months after the vaccine went into service. Covaxin’s off-tour endorsement has been widely recognized as part of the Modi government’s campaign to buy local produce, whether or not the local product is up to par. In fact, 90% of Indian vaccines administered so far are manufactured by SII.

During virtual meetings of the World Economic Forum in January, Modi said India expected to become “self-sufficient” in vaccines, which could be a boon to the world. Late in the day, given the current crisis, India has entered into contracts with other foreign pharmaceutical manufacturers, including Russian institute Gamaleya, Novavax and Johnson & Johnson in the United States, for manufacturing under license.

After initially insisting on transition trials, which are complementary to original trials of vaccines already approved elsewhere, the Indian regulator has turned around and is now allowed to use them on an emergency basis. But none of these new vaccines can be used for several months.

The Modi government has chosen to be foolish and foolish in its tight negotiations with SII. In January, SII CEO Adar Poonawalla suggested that his company, a private pharmaceutical company, would price the vaccine at 1,000 rupees ($ 13) per dose for private sale in India and charge the government 250 rupees per dose. . In the end, the government negotiated the SII at 200 rupees and then renegotiated again at 150 rupees per dose even lower for a sale of 100 million doses.

If SII was making a profit at this reduced rate, it was clearly not enough to reinvest in new production capacity. Poonawalla has now asked the Indian government for a 30 billion rupee subsidy to increase its manufacturing capacity from 65 million to 70 million doses per month currently to a target of 100 million doses per month by the end of May. .

To be fair, shortages of critical raw materials have also played their part. But it is impossible to deny the fact that the tough negotiations conducted by the Indian government have left SII short of the funding necessary to expand its production capacity.

Government media coverage through vaccine diplomacy, in the form of giveaways or sales of Covishield, deceptively marketed as ‘Indian vaccines’, to other developing countries has become a distraction for s ‘ensure that there were enough vaccines for Indians. As it stands, with SII’s reduced production capacity, AstraZeneca has filed a formal notice for non-compliance with SII’s contractual obligation to them.

Likewise, the COVAX Facility reminded SII of its legal obligation to export its committed batch of vaccines. As the Indian government halted export sales, SII has been forced to divert all vaccines it produces for home use, questioning its ability to meet its commitment to COVAX.

India is caught between a rock and a hard place. While struggling to immunize its own population, it also fails to boast of being the “pharmacy of the world”. As Indians in record numbers continue to be infected and continue to die, the world’s largest vaccine maker, SII, struggles to produce the life-saving vaccine.

It was time for India to shine as a vaccine manufacturing powerhouse. He failed the test due to mismanagement by the Modi government, putting the burden of vaccinating India and the world on one private company, while also tying his hands. Meanwhile, Modi, while urging Indians to behave responsibly in the face of COVID-19, continues to brag about the huge turnout at his election rallies.