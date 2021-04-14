Under Modi, India more likely to respond to Pakistan provocation with military force: US news





Flags of India and Pakistan | Representation image | Youtube

Text size: A- A +

New Delhi: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is more likely to respond with military force to Pakistan’s “perceived or real” provocations, the US intelligence community said in its annual report on threats in the country. world.

The report released on Tuesday also said that while a general war between India and Pakistan is unlikely, crises between the two are likely to become more intense, with the risk of an escalating cycle.

… Heightened tensions increase the risk of conflict between the two nuclear-weapon neighbors, with violent unrest in Kashmir and a militant attack in India being potential crisis points, the statement said.

The report comes amid what is seen as a thaw in relations between New Delhi and Islamabad. India and Pakistan recently re-committed to the 2003 ceasefire agreement and, on a rare occasion last month, Pakistani Army Chief General Bajwasaidit was the time for the two. country to bury the past and move forward.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce intended to lift the ban on imports of sugar and cotton from India, a move that would have overturned a decision taken two years ago from suspend all trade with India. The proposal was later rejected and Prime Minister Imran Khan, after holding consultations with key members of his cabinet, announced that Pakistan could not continue trading with India under the current circumstances.

The US intelligence report also noted that tensions between India and Pakistan with nuclear weapons remain a concern not only for the United States but for the world.

Also Read: Pakistan Ties Trade And Kashmir Issue Shows Leaders Still Don’t Understand Geo-Economy

“ Sino-Indian border tensions remain high ”

The report also expressed concern over recent developments in India-China relations following the clash at the Galwan border last year. Tensions on the Sino-Indian border remain high, despite some forcible withdrawals this year, he said.

India and China have worked to ease tensions along the line of effective control in eastern Ladakh in recent months. However, differences have emerged in the next steps the two armies must take.

China’s occupation since May 2020 of disputed border areas is the most serious escalation in decades and led to the first deadly clash between the two countries since 1975, according to the report.

From an American perspective, the report describes China as a close competitor to its peers that challenges America in multiple areas, especially economically, militarily and technologically, while also pushing for changes in global standards.

The report predicts that Beijing will attempt to increase its influence using vaccine diplomacy, giving countries privileged access to the Covid-19 vaccines it is developing.

(Edited by Sanghamitra Mazumdar)

Also Read: Pakistan Denies Return Talks With India, Says Need To Allow For Constructive Dialogue

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and Telegram

Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it

India needs even more free, fair, open-ended, questioning journalism in the face of multiple crises.

But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.

ThePrint has the best young reporters, columnists and editors working for it. To support journalism of this quality, smart, thoughtful people like you have to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.

Support our journalism

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos