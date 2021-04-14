Mr. Suga visits Washington

~~

~

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will meet with President Biden on April 16.

Its stated objectives: to strengthen US-Japanese relations, to discuss China, North Korea, Taiwan, climate change and the coronavirus. But Suga, like his recent predecessors, actually has only one main goal in Washington: to keep the United States on track to defend Japan.

Never mind that Suga and the Japanese government have already secured this pledge three times from President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Austin.

He wants to hear it again. Kind of like a girl asking, do you love me? every five minutes. If she asks, she’s not sure.

Now we kind of understand why Suga keeps asking.

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) intends to settle old scores and put Japan in its place, which has been evident for years. Meanwhile, pressure from the Chinese Navy, Coast Guard and Maritime Militia around Japan’s Senkaku Islands has become increasingly difficult for the Japanese Coast Guard and Self-Defense Force to contain.

Worse yet, the PRC recently passed a law allowing the Chinese Coast Guard to shoot at ships entering Chinese waters. And since the Senkaku and the surrounding seas are in Beijing’s mind Chinese territory, well Tokyo should get the message.

Beijing, however, has been kind enough to say that it will restrict itself, for the time being.

Without American support or the possibility of it, China probably would have already acted to occupy the Senkaku and dare the Japanese to do something about it.

We therefore understand the urgency (even if not declared) felt by Japan to ensure that Washington will defend Japan.

Prepare the decor

The Suga’s visit will of course be cordial, and both sides will declare that the US-Japan alliance based on shared mutual values ​​has never been stronger, underpins regional security, and both sides are on a solid footing. equality.

However, China’s military and economic strength and self-confidence (albeit excessive) have reached such a point that Washington’s declarations of commitment may have less of a deterrent effect than in years past.

The Suga-Biden talks could result in an impressive series of platitudes and promises to cooperate on climate change and COVID-19, and to continue to consult on regional security threats. These are, however, fruits at hand.

What Japan wants more than anything is a promise of American firepower although it doesn’t seem to realize that improving its own military capabilities would improve what the American forces have to offer.

Thus, in an ideal world where this is not a meeting between the Japanese Prime Minister and the American President would produce tangible measures to build the capacities necessary to deter the PRC and, if necessary, defeat the Liberation Army of the United States. people (APL).

Here’s what those goals might look like:

The two leaders agree that Japanese and US forces will improve their capabilities to conduct joint / combined defense of Japan. And they describe the concrete steps to be taken, including: What? When? How? ‘Or’ What?

They agree that Japan will do what is necessary to address the shortcomings of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces: insufficient funding, lack of recruitment and lack of joint capabilities. And the JSDF will become a force capable of fighting a war. And again: What? When? How? ‘Or’ What?

References to Taiwan will go beyond mutual concerns, if not deep concerns about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, and instead offer concrete support to Taipei. Such as: Japanese Coast Guard (JCG) joins the recently concluded US-Taiwan Coast Guard Working Group and sends JCG liaison officers to Taiwan.

And Japan promulgates its own version of the US Taiwan Relations Act. And for all this: what? When? How? ‘Or’ What?

The QUAD of course gets a mention. And more than just promises to hold many future meetings that Tokyo has traditionally seen as a substitute for developing its own strong military capabilities. There are many possibilities.

For example, establishing a joint US-Japan operational headquarters in Japan with additional seats for Australians and Indians to begin with. Or maybe agree to invite an Australian Air Force squadron to settle in Japan, for example at Misawa Air Base or Iwakuni Marine Corps Air Station. And don’t forget: when? Or? How? ‘Or’ What?

Chinese Coast Guard, Militia Ships Aggressively Push Japan Into Senkaku Islands

Senkaku’s Defense

Is all of this likely to happen when Suga and Biden meet? No.

But there is still hope that something useful and specific could happen in Washington.

And it is: the United States assures Japan (and publicly declares) that the Senkaku Islands are Japanese territory. Washington used to think so, but in 1972 it did not engage on the issue of sovereignty in favor of the PRC. The Chinese did not respond as hoped. Instead, American vagueness encouraged the Chinese to settle on the Senkaku.

Americans have long been expected to declare the Senkakus (and surrounding waters) to belong to Japan. And that Washington will view Chinese attempts to capture it, even through gray area tactics, as if the PLA were to attempt to capture Hawaii.

Joint exercises of the US Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Appreciation of the American presence

If by some miracle this were to happen, Suga would then have to announce the following:

When I return to Tokyo, I will send my witness to Yokota Air Base to speak to the Commander of US Forces in Japan. Here is what he will say:

I’ve heard that Americans have to leave Japan to train properly in order to be able to defend Japan. It doesn’t seem fair. We shouldn’t be making it so difficult for our only ally. Tell me what you need and Prime Minister Suga will take care of it. And take care of it immediately.

Watch enough high profile tours like this week’s Suga-Biden reunion and one of them has low expectations. But things have reached a point in Asia-Pacific where both sides, especially Japan, need to do more than they ever did and do it quickly.

The Suga’s biggest concern shouldn’t be that the Americans aren’t defending Japan. They go. But if Japan does not develop its own defenses into a serious force capable of operating with the Americans (and QUAD), American promises and even their actions may not be enough.

The times have changed. The goals must also be.

Author: Grant Newsham

Find other articles by the author at this link at JAPAN Forward.