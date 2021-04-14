The time Princess Diana wore a stunning blue Ritu Kumar Salwar costume for her visit to Pakistan





Princess Diana was known for her sartorial style in everything she wore. There was never an outfit that she couldn’t handle or could not do justice to. Even amidst her classic dresses and sassy street outfits, Lady Diana had a special place for the salwar kameez. She visited Lahore, Pakistan three times – once in 1991 and later in 1996 and 1997 due to her close friendship with current Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ex-wife Jemima Khan. On one occasion, her outfit choice for her visit included a blue Ritu Kumar salwar suit that stood out on Princess Diana’s frame as she posed with Jemima and Imran Khan and paired matching heels to go with it. Jemima Khan also chose an earthy brown anarkali by the designer for the event.

Designer Ritu Kumar recalls in her latest post how the late Princess of Wales was a patron of the designer’s London store and often went to the store for a private shopping spree. Princess Diana was presented to the designer by Jemima Khan herself. The famous blue salwar kameez was not the only costume she wore by the designer. Blue was the favorite color of the late princess and she wore many blue suits afterwards also for her visit to Lahore with her pristine whites coming from close quarters.

Her love for the salwar kameez was very broad and when Imran and Jemima Khan flew to London in 1996 to attend the dinner at the Dorchester Hotel, Princess Diana wore a beaded and embroidered ivory couture salwar as a tribute to her visit. The dinner was organized to help Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Pakistan, but our eyes were on this salwar kameez which she paired with a beaded choker, making it one of our favorite looks from all the time.

Princess Diana may have played many classics, but her dress style and rebellious nature is what has remained forever to make her one of the most famous women in history.

