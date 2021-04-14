Boris Johnson urged Britons to ‘show restraint’ as lockdown lifts | UK | New

Boris Johnson says low numbers are due to lockdown

Party-goers have sometimes ditched social distancing to celebrate the reopening of outdoor drinking youth hostels in England on Monday. Breathtaking scenes were seen across the country as the central London open-air party was compared to Victory Day. But the prime minister backed warnings from scientists that the pandemic is not over and that infections could explode again if the country abandons caution. He said: “At the moment, I see no reason for us to change the roadmap or deviate from the goals we have set for ourselves.

“But it’s very, very important that if we’re going to get there, people continue to be careful and show restraint.” In a separate warning, Professor Adam Finn said people should continue to socialize for the “weeks and months to come” even as the rollout of jabs continues at a brisk pace. He told BBC Breakfast: “Vaccines are only part of the solution to the problem. “People need to continue to be careful and avoid getting infected. I know I could sound like a doomsday prophet the day after we started allowing people to go back to the pub garden. “But the reality is that there are very good reasons why we need to be careful here.” He said that if he went to a beer garden he “would definitely avoid contact with other people.” Professor Finn, who sits on the Government’s Joint Advisory Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, added: “The risks of transmission outdoors are relatively low. But not if you start to come into close contact with people – if you cough or sing or if you confront someone in the face. “

Boris Johnson urged Britons to respect social distancing measures

He added: “People have to see this in relative terms. “It’s not like it’s over and we can all get back to normal, otherwise there will be risks.” Writer Bonnie Greer lives in Soho in London and was shocked at the lack of restraint outside her window. She tweeted: “Feel sorry for those people stuck on the road at the end of my street. “No social distancing, no masks. The cops gave up. Choppers above their heads trying to gauge the crowds, I guess. It’s sad. “What can you do? I guess the glory of us humans is that we think we’re immune. It’s the next guy who gets it. Sad.” Across London’s West End, thousands of drinkers have gathered at tables in the narrow streets of the neighborhood. Some have been closed to traffic to allow outdoor seating as part of Westminster City Council’s drive to support hospitality businesses. Attila Kulcsar, head of media communications, said the atmosphere in Soho felt like “a throwback to the” real “Soho of the 1990s”.

Bonnie Greer said police had ‘given up’

He said, “It’s really as I imagine Victory Day. It’s almost like watching Hogarth paintings come to life in 2021. There’s a wonderfully hoarse hysteria all over the place. It’s very festive. “There is very little social distancing. A distinct sense that people think the Covid restrictions have ended. “There are a lot of police around Soho as well as Covid marshals – but they are unaware of social distancing.” The 54-year-old observed, “If anything, they seem to be joining in the festivities.” In a clip posted to social media, three masked policemen could be seen holding a man against railings before taking him away. Westminster City Council admitted there had been “isolated incidents of overcrowding” but said it was working with businesses to operate “responsibly and safely within guidelines”. The exhilaration of socializing at the open-air bars and restaurants has raised other cities including Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Newcastle, where images of a reveler lying on the road, drink in hand, have been posted on social networks.

The British were eager to return to socializing in public spaces