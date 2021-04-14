Politics
Turkey’s bulls rally around dollar debt as default risk decreases
By some measurements, Turkey looks a lot like Latin America’s worst serial defaulters. But some investors – including Fidelity International Ltd. and Vanguard Asset Management Ltd. – find a lot to like.
Since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sacked his market-friendly central bank governor last month, the cost of insuring Turkey’s sovereign debt has reached the highest level in emerging markets after Argentina. The lira fell and a one-year default probability gauge rose to an all-time high amid concern over central bank reserves, overseas borrowing needs and a surge in coronavirus cases which jeopardizes tourism revenues.
For the bulls, the sell went too far, and Fidelity and Vanguard both increased their exposure to Turkish hard currency debt to overweight it. Unlike Argentina and Lebanon, which defaulted in 2020, Turkey has enough cash buffers, while the increase in default swaps is more of a technical quirk, they say.
“We believe that a default on Turkish debt is unlikely in the short term,” said Paul Greer, a London-based fund manager at Fidelity. “Turkey relies heavily on foreign capital to finance its natural current account deficit and the external financing needs of its private and financial sectors. To this end, we expect Turkey to continue to demonstrate its willingness and ability to honor its external and domestic debt obligations. “
Investors are turning to the foreign bond market after the shocking March 20 layoff of Naci Agbal hammered the local currency and left local debt investors on fire. Gains on Turkish dollar bonds are three times the emerging market average this month, according to a Bloomberg Barclays index. The additional premium Turkey pays on dollar government debt over U.S. Treasuries fell one basis point on Tuesday to 505bp, higher than Nigeria and Egypt are paying.
Turkey offers “attractive entry points for alpha opportunities,” said Greer.
Starter prices
New governor Sahap Kavcioglu sought to calm investors ahead of his first interest rate meeting on Thursday, saying his predecessor’s pullback in hikes should not be assumed. The lira is down almost 8% against the dollar this year, the worst performance after the Brazilian real and the Argentine peso.
But there are signs that the worst is over for now. The read istied to the beach and credit default swaps have unwound part of their gains since the end of March.
The surge in swaps was more due to their use as a hedge by investors trapped in overweight positions than as a real bet on default, according to Nick Eisinger, co-head of active emerging market fixed income at Vanguard in London.
Compared to sovereigns in default, Turkey’s debt burden is relatively low, at 37% of gross domestic product. The equivalent level for Lebanon and Argentina is 172% and 97%, respectively.
“The Turkish financial sector is very well integrated into the global financial architecture,” said Sergey Dergachev, senior portfolio manager for emerging market debt at Union Investment in Frankfurt. These close ties to European and Gulf lenders mean that any default would deal a huge blow to the reputation of lenders.
“It’s a big difference from Argentina,” Dergachev said.
Akbank TAS, which generally sets the benchmark for other Turkish banks,borrowed about $ 677 million in a two-tranche syndication last week at a cost similar to a facility in October.
Risk of reserves
At the same time, investors pay special attention to Turkey’s foreign exchange reserves. Prior to Agbal’s arrival at the central bank in November, the former treasury and finance minister came under attack for burning the stock in an attempt to stem losses on the lira. Erdogan said no reserves have been lost.
One possible danger lies in the central bank’s practice of borrowing tens of billions of dollars from lenders through swaps. While banks have $ 221 billion in foreign currency deposits, the weakness of the lira could prompt Turks to withdraw their savings from lenders, forcing the central bank to close its swap positions.
“They are walking a tightrope, which is why the market is so obsessed with the need for strict monetary policy,” said Manik Narain, head of EM multi-asset strategy at UBS AG.
– With the help of Ben Bartenstein
(Updates on Turkey’s Additional Premium on Dollar Debt in Fifth Paragraph)
