Raj Thackeray writes to PM Modi; Letter from the head of the MNS for the liberalization of the Covid vaccine here





As Maharashtra watches a growing number of COVID-19 cases, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help. The MNS chief wrote a letter to PM Modi urging him to help Maharashtra by stepping up vaccination in the state. In view of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, Raj Thackeray has pushed for “100% vaccination in the state”. In addition, its application also includes vaccination for all age groups. Other demands made by the MNS chief include the “independent” purchase of vaccines by Maharashtra and the purchase of vaccines by private agencies. In addition, Thackeray also requested that the Serum Institute of India (SII) be allowed to freely sell vaccines in Maharashtra under the regulations. Further naming state institutions such as Haffkine Bio Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited and Hindustan Antibiotics, Raj Thackeray called on PM Modi to allow them to manufacture vaccines. Bearing in mind the shortages of Remdesivir and oxygen in the state, Thackeray urged PM Modi to secure the supply. Raj Thackeray writes to PM Modi New curves announced by the government of Maharashtra Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday evening announced new guidelines to curb the rise of COVID-19. Instead of the lockdown, Uddhav Thackeray said curfew-like restrictions will be imposed in Maharashtra until May 1. Therefore, section 144 is in force in the state. However, essential services will be able to function. Public transport in the state is licensed to operate but can only be used for urgent conditions. On the other hand, the manufacturing sector and industries have been instructed to operate with 50 percent staff. In addition, the government of Maharashtra also announced a relief program of 5,476 crore Maharashtra Covid-19 case The state on Tuesday recorded 60,212 new cases, bringing the total active cases to 5.93,042. The state also recorded 281 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the Maharashtra Department of Public Health, there are 32,94,398 people in home quarantine and 30,399 people in institutional quarantine statewide. Image credits: Facebook – Raj Thackeray / PMINDIA.GOV.IN Dear readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with the latest news from West Bengal as the crucial Assembly elections approach. Tap here to watch.







