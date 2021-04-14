Politics
Woke MLB snubs Georgia, but befriends China
Major League Baseball should have moved its All-Star Game to Beijing.
In this way, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred would have solidified the league’s growing interest in doing business with the Chinese Communist Party, which runs the country.
Instead, after pulling the July 13 game out of Atlanta in a misguided wake-up call to the enactment of a new suffrage law in Georgia, Manfred moved the game to Denver, which has roughly the same laws.
Manfreds’ move came after President Joe Biden criticized the law backed by Republicans like Jim Crow on steroids, although he distorted what was in the law, as did most Democrats and their colleagues. propagandists in the media.
Meanwhile, residents of Greater Atlanta, Democrats and Republicans alike, have just seen some $ 100 million in expected baseball-related income disappear. Even the hometown of Atlanta Braves opposed the move.
If Manfred wanted to become a true awakened hero, he would have already put Beijing on the list of cities to host the match. Major League Baseball is developing the game in China and MLB is embracing the Communists to make it happen.
After all, why should all those billions of Chinese dollars go exclusively to the NBA?
The secret to the financial success of American companies, executives, and entities doing business in China is to criticize allegations of racism and human and civil rights violations in the United States, but not in China.
Executives and players from Delta, Coca Cola, Nike, the NBA and now the MLB all understand this. This is why they say nothing about the Chinese repression in Hong Kong, or the existence of concentration camps and forced labor factories, as well as the lack of freedom in a totalitarian country.
It is much safer and more lucrative for these leaders to attack Republicans on bogus accusations of racism and electoral repression than it is to criticize China, where there is no voting at all.
In this way, they are pleased not only with Biden and the Left Democrats, but also with Chinese Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communists.
Anyone who is brave enough to resist this hypocrisy in the United States is being overruled by the left and the press. In China, protesters are not only canceled but also disappeared, so Democrats still have a way to go.
China is our friend. Just because he wants to conquer, overtake and overthrow our democracy does not mean that there is no reason not to go there and make money. At least the slaves who make sneakers have a job.
So get in your hands.
In addition, the chairman of the Chinese Communist Party, Xi, would have loved to host the All-Star Game. It would have been a first, the American pastime played in China. He could have thrown the first ball, unlike Biden, who refused to do so on opening day for the Washington Nationals.
The Chinese leader could even have invited the president and Hunter Biden to attend as a sign of friendship and softening of the hardened relations between the two countries.
For Biden & Son, it would have been like the good old days. This time, however, they were reportedly upgraded from Air Force Two, which they used on their 2013 trip to China, to Air Force One.
That trip took place when Hunter accompanied the then-vice president to China, where Hunter, as Joes, led a series of lucrative deals that Biden says he knew nothing about.
This time, Hunter could have made a deal where Chinese slaves would make baseballs, gloves and bats and ship them to the United States with a cut, of course, going to the big guy, whoever he was. .
Don’t laugh. MLB, like the NBA, will soon be big business in China.
MLB, which is looking to become a staple in Chinese sports, has just signed a big three-year contract with Chinese media giant Tencent to broadcast MLB matches in China and other Asian markets.
He has already set up a baseball development program and signed an agreement to revive the Chinese National Baseball League.
Jim Small, head of MLB international affairs, said baseball is a great fit for China. And there are 1.3 billion people in China who are baseball fans, they just don’t know it yet.
How do you say to play ball in Chinese?
picture credit
