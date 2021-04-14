Boris Johnson accused of creating loophole in proposed conversion therapy ban

Boris Johnson has been accused of creating a loophole in the government’s proposal to ban conversion therapy after suggesting it would not cover prayer in religious settings for the exploration of a gender identity. nobody.

In a letter to the Evangelical Alliance, a group representing 3,500 churches across Britain, the Prime Minister reiterated his pledge to end the scourge of the practice which seeks to suppress or change a sexual or gender identity .

After intense pressure from activists and almost three years after Theresa May first pledged to ban conversion therapy in Britain, the government has repeatedly said it will present shortly proposals on the controversial issue.

However, in correspondence with Peter Lynas, the UK director of the Evangelical Alliance, Mr Johnson said he wanted to reassure the religious community that the government takes freedoms of speech and religion very seriously.

As the government made clear in 2018, when we first committed to ending conversion therapy, we will continue to enable adults to receive appropriate pastoral support (including prayer), in churches and other religious contexts, in exploring their sexual orientation or gender identity, he added.

Like you, I don’t want clergy and church members criminalized for normal non-coercive activities.

In response to the letter, Labor MP Angela Eagle posted on social media: This proposed loophole is so big that there would effectively be no ban on conversion therapy.

LGBT + charity Stonewall, which has long campaigned against the cruel practice, added: Conversion therapy is a form of abuse that results in long-term physical and / or mental damage to victims.

We know that half of the conversion therapy practices that take place in the UK are faith-based. Thus, any loophole ban for any type of practice, including religious practices, will expose vulnerable LGBTQIA + people to other risks.

It is vital that the UK government come up with a comprehensive legal ban that protects LGBTQIA + people from all forms of conversion therapy in all settings.

Jayne Ozanne, who left the government’s LGBT + advisory committee last month, said: As a Christian, I take religious freedom very seriously to the point that it causes harm.

We know that spiritual abuse occurs in various religious contexts, which is why there are precedents where the government intervenes to protect people from harm. In this context, prayer that allows for a truly free exploration of someone’s sexuality or gender identity, without a predetermined outcome, is right and appropriate.

However, the prayer to ensure that someone upholds a standard causes untold damage is degrading and leads many to consider suicide. It must be banned and all perpetrators must feel the full force of the law.

A spokesperson for the government’s equality office said The independent: This government is fully committed to advancing LGBT rights and defending equality, having legalized same-sex marriage and introduced one of the most comprehensive legislative frameworks in the world to protect LGBT people from discrimination.

We have made it clear that we will take action to eradicate conversion therapy in this country. We have worked with various stakeholders in this process and will be bringing forward proposals shortly.

It comes after the government announced it had disbanded the LGBT + independent advisory group set up under Ms Mays’ administration, suggesting that plans for a replacement body would be presented in due course.

Last month, three members of the 12-person panel resigned to protest the government’s delay in introducing a ban on conversion therapy in Britain more than 1,000 days after its initial promise by the Tories.

According to the BBC members of the panel, whose two-year term ended in March, they said they were ready to continue in their duties.

However, Liz Truss, the Minister for Women and Equality, thanked them for their contributions while the government’s equality office said plans for a replacement group would be presented in due course.