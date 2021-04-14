Jokowi signs PP royalty music, Aprindo asks government to review, that’s the reason





TRIBUNNEWS.COM – President Joko Widodo has officially published a regulation concerning royalties for musicians. The government requires the payment of royalties for anyone who uses songs / music in the form of commercial utilities. This is regulated in Government Regulation (PP) number 56 of 2021 regarding the management of copyright royalties for songs and / or music. Regarding this PP, the Indonesian Association of Retail Entrepreneurs (Aprindo) asked the government to reconsider it. Also read: Cover singers are expected to pay royalties and must obtain permission from the owner of the copyrighted song Aprindo President Roy N Mandey has confirmed that he will no longer be playing music in the store as it could increase the company’s operational costs. “Due to additional operational costs, we have stopped playing music in points of sale and have taken advantage of it. audio in store for product promotion only. “ “The current pandemic situation allows us to reduce our operational costs so that the selling price of our products remains competitive and affordable to the public,” he said. Tribunnews in writing, Wednesday (4/14/2021). He added that if our operational costs increase, it will end up weighing down the community as the selling price will also follow. Also read: Kemenkumham explains plight of street singers amid noise of PP royalty “The format of convenience stores alone in Indonesia has reached forty thousand, which are spread across Indonesia, artists should be able to use the convenience store network to promote their work so that they can reach more people as well,” he said. he added. The government is expected to be wiser in determining the class of businesses subject to music royalties. This right is due to the fact that stores such as modern retail are more focused on meeting people’s needs at affordable prices. “We are considering the possibility of stopping playing music on the network while waiting for a common ground and the best formula so that all parties do not feel overwhelmed,” he concluded. (Tribunnews.com/Endra Kurnaiwan) Other news related to PP Royalty Music.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos