Why is Moscow maintaining the construction of the “Istanbul Canal”? Russian analyst reveals





The differences seem to be “Istanbul Canal” water project What Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he creates will not be limited to local parties in Turkey, as Russia officially revealed its position on this huge project a few days ago, the Turkish opposition due to its environmental damage and rejects also with regard to its high financial cost. . A Russian academic and political analyst said, “Moscow is concerned that the Istanbul Water Canal theoretically gives Ankara the right to withdraw from the Montreux International Agreement,” which regulates maritime traffic through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles regulated in the Black Sea. Ankara’s withdrawal from this international treaty could accelerate the accession of Ukraine and Georgia to NATO, and in this case, the Black Sea becomes a mere NATO lake, which Moscow rejects. Ikbal Dora

Political scientist Ekbal Dora added that Al-Arabiya.net added that “dying The issue of seaports throughout history dies The cause of long conflicts between Moscow and Ankara, but thanks to the Montreux Agreement, died of two sides since the start of rapid fights for 100 years. . “ He added that “Russia’s concern regarding the new Istanbul canal could be that this project could help Ankara to die To give the possibility of withdrawing from the Montreux Accord in the long term”, and stressed that Moscow is sticking to this agreement because it is dead The presence restricts NATO forces in the country. “The black Sea.” The political analyst stressed that “Ankara has so far been bound by the terms of the Montreux Agreement, but its withdrawal from this international treaty could accelerate the accession of Ukraine and Georgia to NATO “, added that in this case, the Black Sea will turn to be in the process of transforming a simple NATO lake which it rejects. “Moscow thinks this is unacceptable.” He also stressed that “the Russian-Turkish talks on the Istanbul channel also coincided with a heated dispute between Russia and Ukraine, which enjoys Turkish support, which has increased Moscow’s concern. “ Last Friday expressed the Kremlin in an explanation die “Need, die to maintain the existing order of the Black Sea Strait in accordance with the provisions of the Montreux Agreement of 1936 to ensure regional stability and security” while commenting on the Ankara project to split the “Istanbul” Waterway, will die the Turkish president will throw. Rock next summer. The Kremlin made its statement shortly after the Russian president telephoned his Turkish counterpart at the height of disputes over the dying Istanbul canal water project The future of an international deal to which Moscow adheres because it is threatened The presence restricts NATO forces in the Black Sea. Although the pro-Kurdish parties “republican people” and “democratic people”, die second and third largest opposition party against Erdogan, rejecting the canal project, the Turkish president goes beyond their criticisms and plans his mega -project further. He also paid no attention to the testimonies of dozens of retired Turkish naval officers, fearing their country’s withdrawal from the Montreux International Convention.

