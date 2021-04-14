President supports IMI in organizing Presidential Cup motorcycle racing championship





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) Chairman and Indonesian Biker Association (IMI) Chairman Bambang Soesatyo briefed Chairman Joko Widodo on various activities that have been and will be organized by the extended family of the ‘IMI throughout 2021. One of them is the preparation for the duck racing championship which is expected to take place in seven rounds, to compete for the Presidential Cup of Indonesia. The final will take place on August 17, 2021 at Sentul International Circuit, Bogor. “President Joko Widodo supports the hosting of the Indonesian Presidential Cup Duck Racing Championship.” In total, 34 provinces will compete to send their young flagship runners. This championship is a solution so that young people no longer do wild races on the road. However, this immediately proves their skills. on the track of the circuit. In addition to filtering superior seeds that can be trained to become national athletes by international standards, “Bamsoet said after meeting with President Joko Widodo at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday (4/14/21). Also present were the central management of IMI, including the chairman of the monitoring agency Jeffrey JP, the general secretary Ahmad Sahroni, the vice-president of Car Sports Ananda Mikola, the vice-president of Mobility Rifat Sungkar, the vice-president -President of IT and Digital Tengku Irvan Bahran, Vice President of Events and International Judiarto, Head of Communication and Social Media Raffi Ahmad and Jolene Marrie, Puteri Indonesia Lingkungan 2019. Also in attendance were Sean Gelael, the proud young Indonesian driver who won Race 3 of the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series (ALMS) in Abu Dhabi and MRTI President Rapsel Ali with Indra Kemalsyah Nasution, and Irawan Sucahyono. The president of the 20th DPR RI explained that through the wrestling championship for the Presidential Cup, IMI at the same time supports the Sentul International Circuit to become the Indonesian Automobile Sports Center. Therefore, IMI also encourages the development of the international Sentul circuit to completely renovate various facilities and infrastructure. So that she can participate in the organization of prestigious world events such as Formula 1 (F1), A1GP and World Super Bike (WSBK). “As a big country with a market of over 270 million people, Indonesia really deserves to have at least two F1 circuits. And IMI supports what the president plans to develop the Mandalika MotoGP international circuit, which can also be used for Formula 1. And one more thing is to make a new one in Bali by cooperating with foreign investors, ”explained Bamsoet. . The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry vice president said IMI has held two rounds of national championships (Kejurnas) while implementing health protocols. Among others, the national championship of Gokart which opened on March 14, 2021 on the international karting circuit, Sentul, and the national championship of speed rally which opened on April 11, 2021 on the circuit of Badak, in Tanjung Lesung. “IMI currently hosts around 7,400 automobile clubs across Indonesia. IMI is committed to leveraging collaboration in the motorsports and tourism sector (sport tourism) to encourage national economic growth, through 1,419 events per year across Indonesia, for both cars and motorcycles with protocols. In addition, throughout 2021 there will be 50 motorcycle racing championships at the national level and 2 international motorcycle racing championships, namely 2 MXGP rounds. As well as 56 national car racing championships and 2 international car racing championships, namely the TCR Asia and the Asian Go kart, ”said Bamsoet. Former Chairman of Commission III DPR RI added, along with the times and technological advancements, IMI has also developed the digital motorsport championship and academy since 2019. Even in 2020, IMI hosted the Indonesian championship of digital motorsport, fighting for the Cup for the President of the MPR RI. “IMI has also formed an Indonesian contingent to participate in the 2021 FIA Motorsport Games which will take place October 29-31, 2021 at the Paul Ricard circuit and Marseille, France,” Bamsoet concluded.







