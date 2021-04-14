PM Narendra Modi Campaigns, Must Follow Raj Dharma: Congressional Attack on Covid





(File) New Delhi: As COVID-19 infections spread rapidly across the country, Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday of being negligent, reckless and callous in tackling the virus and endangering the lives of Indians, and he asked to follow "raj dharma". Congress Secretary General and Chief Spokesman Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government has been completely reckless and cruel when it comes to securing life-saving medicine, providing oxygen and vaccines to Indians , and was found to be incompetent to control the spread of the virus. India reported a high of around 1.85 lakh cases and 1,027 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday and now has the second-highest number of infections after the United States. Mr Surjewala said that despite a severe vaccine shortage across the country, the government is busy abusing state governments by raising the issue with baseless and senseless allegations. He also demanded that the government accept requests from students by postponing or canceling CBSE board exams and not risking their lives by physically taking them for exams when infections spread rapidly. "The Prime Minister is reckless, reckless, cruel and callous in his fight against COVID-19. The Modi government has endangered the lives of Indians by its negligent conduct," he said at a conference of hurry. "The government has been completely reckless and cruel when it comes to securing life-saving medicines, oxygen and bed availability, ramping up health infrastructure and increasing vaccine production. proved incompetent in dealing with COVID-19, "he told reporters. Mr Surjewala asked how the government could export vaccines when there is an acute shortage in the country and when there is no vaccine for Indians. He said when Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi suggested granting emergency approval to foreign vaccines, the government agreed, but union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Smriti Irani attacked them with allegations. baseless and foolish. "This is a national emergency and we know the prime minister is busy campaigning, but the prime minister must follow raj dharma. There is no "you versus us" debate. It's 'us versus corona', "he said.

