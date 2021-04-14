China’s environmental data: the world’s biggest polluter in numbers





Beijing (AFP) U.S. envoy John Kerry will travel to China this week for climate change talks – the first official trip under the Biden administration – on a trip Washington hopes to put diplomatic talks aside and focus on the challenges common environmental issues. Kerry’s trip comes shortly after a grueling meeting in Alaska between two senior officials in the Biden administration and their Chinese counterparts, with tensions high on several fronts. But the former secretary of state said the climate should “be self-sustaining” and the visit to Shanghai will focus on areas of potential cooperation. Here’s how China is behaving in terms of climate change: – 60% of power supplied by coal – Annual coal consumption almost quadrupled between 1990 and 2015, and 60% of China’s electricity is still supplied by it. President Xi Jinping has vowed that the country’s emissions will peak by 2030 and become carbon neutral by 2060. But critics have warned that this target is being undermined by factors such as the pipeline of new coal-fired power plants or the China’s fuel-hungry bitcoin mining operation that fuels global commerce. in cryptocurrencies. China launched a carbon trading scheme in February aimed at cutting emissions – though critics have said it lacks bite. In 2020, China opened three-quarters of the world’s newly funded coal-fired power plants, according to CarbonBrief, and accounted for more than 80% of recently announced coal-fired power projects. – Third largest greenhouse gas in the world – In 2019, China’s greenhouse gas emissions were estimated at 13.92 billion tonnes, double that of the United States. Between 2000 and 2018, its annual carbon emissions almost tripled and now represent nearly a third of the global total of greenhouse gases linked to global warming. – 20% non-fossil target – China’s new five-year national development plan, unveiled in March, set a target of producing just 20 percent of energy from non-fossil fuels by 2025. There were no specific targets to increase wind, solar or hydro capacity. – 314 million tonnes of CO2 abroad – State-owned companies have also invested billions in coal-fired electricity abroad, which is not factored into national carbon neutrality calculations. Boston University’s Global Development Policy Center said fossil fuel power plants with Chinese overseas investment lead to around 314 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. This represents about 3.5% of the annual CO2 emissions of the global energy sector outside of China. – Leader in new wind energy – China has made progress in renewables, with the industry group of the Global Wind Energy Council noting that 2020 was a banner year for wind power. The surge in wind power came before government subsidies cut. Bloomberg New Energy Finance estimates that the new wind capacity commissioned in China last year was “more than what was ordered by the whole world in 2019” in the onshore market. – Leading producer of hydroelectricity – China is the world’s largest producer of hydropower and has accounted for more than half of global growth, according to the International Hydropower Association. China installed 13.23 gigawatts in fresh hydropower last year and 48.2 gigawatts in new solar power, according to the National Energy Administration. However, based on its energy consumption in 2020, renewables such as hydropower, wind and solar still make up a minority of the electricity produced by China. 2021 AFP

