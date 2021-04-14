President Jokowi opens up opportunities for Ligue 1 2021 with the public





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora)Zainudin Amali call the presidentJoko Widodo (Jokowi) opens up competition opportunitiesLigue 1 2021 and La Liga 2 takes place with spectators. According to Menpora Amali, the chance for football matches with the public was said by President Jokowi to hear the many aspirations of the community. The President is responding to the wishes and desires of football fans and supporters to be able to watch the game directly from the stadium, even in the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Therefore, the president ordered the Menpora Amali to do further studies related to the Ligue 1 event with a few spectators. Once the study is completed, the results will first be communicated to the President. “The president asked me to do a study. We will also see the acceleration of the vaccination. Of course we will really calculate it. But the president opens the opportunity. [sebagian penonton] and sent it to me for study, ”Menpora said at a virtual press conference on Wednesday (14/4). In addition, President Jokowi is also said to have asked the Menpora to communicate with the organizers, both of the PT. Liga Indonesia Baru (LIB) and PSSI and the security forces to ensure this. [Gambas:Video CNN] Menpora Amali stressed that he would make absolutely sure who could enter the stadium if permission was only given to part of the public. Amali said it was not an easy question. “She is [Presiden Jokowi] saw the aspirations emerge and asked me to examine them. It also means educating the public so that it is in order, because this condition is not like before. “ “I will study exactly. It is not yet a decision. But it is to be studied, if the results of the study do not allow that there is an audience, I will transmit [juga] this. [Kajian] It will involve various components and elements, ”said the Menpora who is also a politician from Golkar. Whatever the results of the studies carried out by the Menpora, they will later be included in the recommendations given by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to the police. Menpora promised to be serious and not negligent in carrying out the study. “It needs to be studied seriously. We cannot be reckless, but we are not silent. We are still conducting studies so that the results of the study become the basis for the issuance of a permit from the police, ”he said. Currently, Menpora Amali is still awaiting an official notification letter from PSSI and LIB regarding the plan for the 2021 Ligue 1 and 2 titles. After receiving an official letter, the Ministry of Youth and Sports will hold a coordination meeting with the parties. (FTT / ptr)













