Donald Trump plays the same hits during the interview with Seb Gorka





Former President Donald Trump revisited familiar themes in an interview with Sebastian Gorka on Tuesday, touching on the COVID-19 pandemic and unsubstantiated allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump spoke to Gorka’s AMERICA First podcast in a 30-minute interview that covered a wide range of topics and saw the Republican repeat many recent arguments and complaints.

Gorka served as President Trump’s Deputy Assistant from January to August 2017 and has been a staunch supporter and critic of the so-called “deep state”.

In particular, Trump backed down on claims that the presidential election suffered from massive voter fraud and other irregularities that cost him victory. The courts have consistently rejected these arguments from the Trump campaign and other challengers.

“It was a third world operation in many states, but particularly in the swing states,” Trump said.

“Because where we lost … We didn’t lose, we won,” he said. “But where they say we lost is the swing states and we didn’t lose in the swing states, we won them big.”

Trump cited his victories in states like Ohio and Alabama and wondered he could have lost in Georgia. The Peach State had long been seen as a reliable red, but President Joe Biden won by less than 13,000 votes.

Earlier in the interview, Trump discussed the COVID-19 lockdowns and criticized Michigan and California for their approach to the virus and the economy. He praised states led by Republican governors such as Florida and Texas.

Gorka pointed to a recent announcement regarding measures in the military, including maternity flight suits, which have come under criticism from some conservatives.

In a remarks on International Women’s Day on March 8, President Joe Biden announced changes in military equipment that would include female body armor and maternity flight suits better fitting for pregnant soldiers. These changes are intended to facilitate military service for women.

Trump responded that the world laughed at the United States, a claim he made many times during the 2016 campaign.

The former president also touted his support for Republican candidates and said the GOP had a “big bench” for the 2022 midterm elections.

“The support I give has a lot to do with a lot of winning, which is a great honor for me because people trust us,” Trump said. “And you see what happens is when I endorse someone that they win.”

“I think we’ll have a victory in a year and a half,” Trump said of the upcoming midterm elections.

Speaking of recent events on the US-Mexico border, Trump made remarks reminiscent of his rhetoric of the 2016 presidential campaign on undocumented immigrants.

“The border is a disaster,” he said, adding, “A lot of these people are bad people that countries don’t want them. They put them in trailers and we end up having murderers, drug traffickers and human traffickers.

Trump would not be prompted to discuss his specific future plans, but called for donations through his website and said he was “raising a lot of money.”

“Our country is being destroyed,” Trump said. “It’s being destroyed at the borders. What they’re doing with the military is horrible. So many different things and we have to save this country.”

Former US President Donald Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Trump revisited familiar themes in an interview on Tuesday. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

