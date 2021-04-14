Indo-Pakistani ties: Struggle within the Pakistani establishment to come to terms with the change of status of J&K. | India News





After about two years of tension following the Balakot airstrike and the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Indo-Pakistani relations have progressed in recent months. Times of India’s Vivekanand Ojha spoke with former diplomat Vivek Katju on the state of bilateral Indo-Pakistani relations, as well as other important foreign policy issues Q: Do you think the Biden administration is playing a role in recent developments in India-Pakistan relations A: The Prime Minister’s letter was on Pakistan’s National Day, and although it was a letter of greetings, I would not describe it as particularly warm. So, Imran Khan’s response was not warm either. As our prime minister outlined his concerns, Imran Khan responded with his concerns. The ceasefire agreement, or the reiteration of the ceasefire agreement by the DGMOs of India and Pakistan, was clearly the product of intense negotiations behind the scenes. My own experience has been that while other countries can encourage India and Pakistan to embark on a more cooperative path to reduce their tensions, India has so far never allowed a third of get to the heart of the matter in these negotiations, which have always been bilateral. I don’t think the Modi government will deviate from this practice. It is one thing for a third country to convey messages between India and Pakistan, but it is another thing when it comes into the aspect of negotiations. I don’t think there is room for any other format except bilateral. Q. Can India take the Imran Khan government seriously given that the ISI is running the show? A: Civilian government can never be taken seriously unless there is a clear signal that the Pakistani military is behind some particular aspect of Indian politics in that country. Because the Indian policy of Pakistan is ultimately decided at headquarters by the army commanders led by the army chief. Now, in this part of the negotiation process, it seems to me that the military is fully involved. If it had not been so, the first question that emerged from the negotiations would not have been a statement by the chief of the army. So clearly the army is on board. This is distinct from Mr. Modi’s first attempt to improve relations with Pakistan where he focused on civilian leadership. Q: What about Pak’s turnaround on the business proposition? A: There has been a turnaround on Pakistani importation of some commodities, but it indicates that there is a constituency in the military as well as in the political leadership of the country that is against doing what they consider. as concessions to India unless there is a move forward – from their point of view – on Jammu and Kashmir. I see no possibility of reversing the decisions announced on August 5, 2019 regarding the constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir. Certainly, I do not see the government of Prime Minister Modi, nor any government for that matter, reestablishing the special status. Yes, the government has indicated that it could restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Now the question is whether Pakistan will be happy with it. At the moment, there seems to be a big brawl in Pakistan – within the military as well as within the political leadership – over this issue. There were fears that the Biden administration was getting harsher on India, especially on human rights claims in Jammu and Kashmir A: It was clear from the start that there is bipartisan support in the United States for closer ties with India because the interests of India and the United States coincide to a large extent and in broad areas, especially in the security sector . The two countries are very concerned about the rising participation of China and India in the QUAD summit and the strengthening of the QUAD is a clear indication of this concern. Yes, there was an element of concern in New Delhi that the Biden administration will focus more on human rights issues related to minorities and the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Biden administration has not ignored these aspects, but I think they have decided to articulate it in a low-key way and that they will also involve the Indian authorities in private conversations, as there is a degree of concern. within the Democratic Party, especially in the more liberal sections of that party. Q: Since the Biden administrations have changed their attitude towards Iran and Russia, how long before India can buy Iranian oil? But, at the same time, India wishes to retain its autonomy with regard to the acquisition of high defense systems adapted to its needs, and therefore, everything indicates that it will resist, by resisting, all the pressures which come from United States regarding this agreement. If the Biden administration chooses to go really hard on this, then the Indo-American defense relationship will inevitably suffer, and I think the Biden administration knows that. So they will have to find a way. Regarding oil purchases from Iran, I think the Biden administration’s engagement with Iran to get back into the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) has started. It will take time, but once concluded, the Biden administration will embark on lifting sanctions against Iran, including in the oil and gas sector. I believe this is the time when India-Iran oil relations will become more solid. Q: After the military coup in Myanmar, it seems like Western democracies are putting enormous pressure on India to take a strong stand against the military. A: We don’t have the luxury of being remote from Myanmar. We are a neighbor and we have security interests in Myanmar. We cannot ignore the Sino-Burmese relations. In the past, we paid a price for our policies in Myanmar in 1988-89. We paid the price when we embarked on an unqualified policy, completely ignoring the reality on the ground in Myanmar. So this time around I think we need to have a dual approach. In the first place, we must maintain our engagement with the generals of Myanmar, even as we make it clear to them publicly and privately that we are very unhappy with the developments that have taken place. But engagement with the generals must continue. Second, we must maintain our engagement with the democratic forces in Myanmar, because this engagement is also essential. Watch a big brawl within Pak settlement to accept Jammu and Kashmir’s change of status





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos