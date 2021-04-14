Labor boss faces Jokowi as reshuffle issues accelerate





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The President of the Confederation of All Indonesian Trade Unions (KSPSI) Andi Gani Nena Wea visited the presidential palace in Jakarta on Wednesday (14/4/2021). Andi’s arrival came amid the issue of an even quicker cabinet reshuffle. Speaking at the presidential palace, Andi admitted to discussing the interests of workers in Indonesia. However, he did not comment when asked if the discussion took place with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “Of course discussing the interests of workers in Indonesia, also discussing the issue of THR which is now a controversy,” Andi said. During the meeting, the workers asked the government to form a THR working group. This working group will later be made up of workers and entrepreneurs. “Because now we are grateful to the government for providing a policy to give the THR in its entirety, ultimately the monitoring has to be done by three parties, the government, the workers and the employers,” he explained. Andi felt that the presence of the working group was necessary to monitor the implementation of the THR distribution. In addition, until now, there are still companies that pay THR in installments to their employees. “Therefore, there must be firmness on the part of the government to be able to impose strict sanctions if there are companies that do not fulfill their obligations properly,” he explained. So, has the government taken any firm action against companies that violate THR payment rules? “So far there have been no sanctions. We demand that this year the THR working group be made up of three parties. The government, workers and employers can be balanced, so that they can be neutral by providing correct and balanced contributions, ”explained.

Regarding the news of the reshuffle, Andi admitted a while ago that Jokowi asked him to join. However, Andi said it was better to be outside the cabinet. “For the reshuffle we leave everything to the president and I’m sure the president will decide the best. I don’t know when, a lot of people ask when there will be a reshuffle, but with the merging of the two ministries there will be certainly a change where the current position will remain and change only in name, ”he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends)



