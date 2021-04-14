Former Trump aides form new political group with initial budget of $ 26 million





A new, well-funded group formed by former senior staff of then-President Donald Trump was launched today with the goal of permanently merging the former President’s America First program with the Party. republican.

The newly formed nonprofit is called the America First Policy Institute and has a staff of 35 former Trump aides, including former cabinet secretaries, senior national security advisers and members. of the evangelical advisory board of the former president.

The launch of the group was first reported by Axios.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on stage after speaking with supporters at Joint Base Andrews, before boarding Air Force One for his last time as president on January 20, 2021 (Getty Mr Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, both of whom served as political advisers to the White House, are also involved in the project as informal advisers, according to two people familiar with the arrangement .

“We’re all very good friends and they’ve helped us out in this area,” said Larry Kudlow, a former Trump economic adviser who will be vice chairman of the America First Policy Institute.

Mr. Trump said today in a statement that the members of the group “have my full support as they work not only to preserve the historic achievements of my administration, but also to propel the America First Agenda into the future” and that he looks forward to working with them on their efforts.

The group has been preparing for months and joins a litany of other Trump-backed groups that have emerged since the former president stepped down on January 20.

It is by far the largest outside entity that formed in the post-Trump era, with an initial budget of $ 26 million and plans to double that figure ahead of the 2022 midterm election.

According to its website, which went live on Tuesday, the America First Policy Institute will drive its efforts to promote “freedom, free enterprise, national greatness, US military superiority, political engagement. foreign policy in the American interest and the primacy of American workers. , families and communities in everything we do. “Next, US President Donald Trump talks about Operation Warp Speed ​​in the White House Rose Garden on November 13, 2020. (Getty)

Along with plans for an office in the Washington suburb of Arlington, Virginia, the group will also maintain proximity to Republican allies in Congress who wish to keep Mr. Trump’s MAGA movement afloat while competing with other conservative organizations. who have gained prominence because of their ties to the former president.

Among them are the Conservative Partnership Institute, a group formed by former Republican Senator Jim DeMint of South Carolina who added former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows as a senior associate in late January, and America First Legal, a legal group recently started by former White House political adviser and conservative fire killer Stephen Miller.

The ever-expanding ecosystem of Trump-aligned groups underscores the 45th President’s strong hold over the Republican Party, even as some party leaders and GOP donors privately fear the electoral damage his prolonged influence could cause in the mid-election. -mandate and beyond.

Nonetheless, groups like the America First Policy Institute are betting that grassroots conservatives and grassroots GOP remain content with the former president’s populist policies and will generously support those who are committed to pushing the Trump agenda forward.

Supporters cheer as US President Donald Trump arrives for a “Keep America Great” rally at Southern New Hampshire University Arena on February 10, 2020 (Getty)

Mr Kudlow told CNN that he and three of his colleagues at the America First Policy Institute – former director of the White House Home Policy Council Brooke Rollins, former small business administrator Linda McMahon and Keith Kellogg , who served as national security adviser to then-Vice President Mike Pence – met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago compound last Thursday to brief the former president on their outfit and his mission.

“He’s very encouraging,” Kudlow said of Mr. Trump.

While the America First Policy Institute plans to occasionally refute the policies of the Biden administration with which it disagrees, Mr. Kudlow and others have said the group’s primary focus will be on defending the populist agenda of Mr Trump now out of office, including through white papers and privately funded research. on hot topics ranging from “electoral integrity” to China and big tech.

Other Trump allies involved in the new team include former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi, former White House deputy director of communications Brian Morgenstern, former energy secretary and Texas Governor Rick. Perry and Paula White-Cain, the televangelist and former Trump spiritual advisor, who guide the organization’s Center for American Values.

