Grlach Global: Who will keep Beijing in check? | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW

When an earthquake hit Taiwan in February 2018, the Taiwanese government preferred to accept aid from the former colonial power of Japan rather than from neighboring China.

Whenever Beijing doesn’t get what it wants, it invariably resorts to threats, warning Tokyo that Japan must not intervene in Taiwan. China considers the small island to be part of its territory because it was placed under the rule of China after Japan surrendered at the end of World War II.

Pineapple boycott to put pressure on Taiwan

Japan caused widespread destruction and committed large-scale atrocities when it occupied parts of China during the war. Yet he has become Taipei’s closest advocate since China’s autocratic rulers began outright threatening the state of occupation and war. Just a month ago, when Beijing suddenly stopped importing Taiwanese pineapples, Japan quickly bought back the crop, helping the country in an emergency.

In March, China stopped importing pineapples from Taiwan

It is evident that Taiwan will be high on the agenda when Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga becomes the first foreign head of government to visit US President Joe Biden in Washington. But this will not be the only point to be debated between the two leaders. China is getting more and more aggressive, it has twice sent an aircraft carrier and a naval strike group beyond the Japanese island of Okinawa in the space of a few weeks.

China adopts Putin’s Crimean strategy

Taiwan isn’t the only island in the region that China wants to swallow up. The disputed Senkaku Islands, known in China as the Diaoyu Islands, are not far from Taiwan, and Beijing considers them their own as well. And, as if that wasn’t enough, more than 200 Chinese ships anchored off the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea at the end of March.

The Philippines described them as being occupied by Chinese militias, while Beijing casually referred to a “fishing fleet”. Xi Jinping clearly took a leaf from Vladimir Putin’s book. In Crimea, the Russian president presented the international community with a fait accompli, forcing it to accept the situation or go to war.

Beijing is therefore showing confidence motivated by the conviction that the rest of the world would not be ready to wage war on China. But, in reality, analysts disagree on whether the so-called People’s Liberation Army would really be able to attack and capture Taiwan, which has an army like any other independent country, without completely destroy the island in the process.

For the moment, there is only one country capable of restraining Beijing’s expansionist ambitions, and that is the United States of America. So far, however, President Biden has not made an explicit commitment to militarily defend Taiwan against China. And this even though the United States has a vital interest in protecting Taiwan. The country produces chips that you can find in any cell phone and that are essential to the US economy.

It’s time to take clear positions

If Beijing succeeded in taking over the uninhabited islands that dot the waters of Japan in the Philippines, then the Communist Party would control all that part of the world and be able to influence world trade in any way it sees fit. Japan has only maintained the so-called Self-Defense Force since World War II and depends on Washington for its military protection. If things ended in an armed conflict between Beijing and Tokyo, one would expect the United States to intervene.

The international community would be advised to closely observe the events unfolding in the seas around China and decide what positions it would take in the event of war. Given the rise in tensions, it would be dangerous not to do so.

Biden promised the American people to continue to maintain a firm stance on China. And Japan will work closely with its most important ally. But what strategy will the other Western powers adopt in the face of the growing threat of war?

Alexander Grlach is Senior Research Fellow at the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs and Senior Research Associate at the Religion & International Studies Institute at the University of Cambridge. He has also held several academic and advisory positions at Harvard University, National Taiwan University, and Hong Kong City University. He holds a doctorate in comparative religion and linguistics.