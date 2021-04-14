Comment: Pakistan is responsible for ensuring that CPEC has an environmental mandate





Over the past year, there has been a new push for sustainability within the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has coincided with the start of its so-called second phase. While this attention to environmental and social impact is welcome, it must translate into proactive and visionary governance to promote genuinely sustainable development.

A recent report from the Oxford University Silk Road Society think tank highlighted the Pakistani origins of the 2020s green brand CPEC. As part of the original long-term plan, CPEC was heavily advertised for its advantages in terms of increased connectivity and energy security. Sustainability was declared to be only a key principle of the third and final phase of the projects. However, during the election campaign of Imran Khan, currently Prime Minister of Pakistan, his party, Tehreek-i-Insaf, actively communicated the need for a greener CPEC, which reflected his election promises of mass reforestation and an increase in hydro, wind and solar power from Pakistan Resources.

What is the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor?

A 3,000 kilometer corridor from Kashgar in western China to Gwadar in Pakistan on the Arabian Sea. It crosses the Himalayas, disputed territories, plains and deserts to reach the old fishing port of Gwadar. Huge infrastructure projects funded by China, including road and rail networks as well as power plants, are under construction. Initially valued at 46 billion USD, the corridor is now estimated at 62 billion USD.

CPEC is part of the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a large regional commercial and diplomatic enterprise that covers both land and sea routes connecting China to the rest of Asia and to Europe. The CPEC is one of the most ambitious components of the BRI.

Pakistan triggered CPEC’s green pivot

So far, the clean energy discourse in the CPEC has come from the Pakistani government, rather than from China or private enterprise. Besides the debates about the true sustainability of hydropower, the Azad Pattan hydropower plant clearly serves as a case study indicating that this initiative came from Pakistan at the national level. With feasibility studies and initial proposals dating back 30 years, it was approved and included in the CPEC in April 2020.

Upon signing the agreement, the military-led CPEC Authority hailed it as a success. The argument was that construction would be both sustainable and economically advantageous by providing greener energy and 3,000 jobs, while preventing the outflow of foreign exchange reserves.

However, partner Chinese construction company Gezhouba and Chinese state media have not indicated that they are interested in the project because it is greener than others. Gezhoubas’s public comments highlighted the economic benefits for communities, and Chinese state media did not draw attention to its environmental benefits until after the launch.

The Oxford University Silk Road Society Think Tanks report indicates that all [the Chinese government and private sector] did not play a leading role in the transition to a greener CPEC. This understanding is important because it suggests to other BRIs [Belt and Road Initiative] participants that the ball is in their court, namely that China is not going to lead the conversation towards green projects.

This, more than anything else, highlights the need for Pakistan to devote an environmental mandate to the Joint Cooperation Committee of the CPEC, which is the main decision-making body for corridor projects, and the CPEC Authority.

What is the CPEC authority?

Created in 2019 through an ordinance that bypassed the legislative process, the CPEC Authority aims to centralize decision-making and withdraw the autonomy of the provinces where key corridor projects will be built.

The body has the following functions: interface with China to identify areas of cooperation; ensure consensus building between the provinces and the federal government; engage in the narrative construction of CPEC and conduct research.

The ordinance expired in 2020 and its status is now uncertain as the bill that forms the body’s legal basis is pending in Parliament.

Planning for sustainable SEZs

The report also highlights the Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ), in the former Khan electorate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as an opportunity for Pakistan to demonstrate this environmental mandate proactively rather than retroactively.

The Rashakai SEZ is expected to provide up to 210 MW for its manufacturing industries and, like most other SEZs and industrial areas, is likely to result in high water consumption and the production of various pollutants. The region has a garment industry which is generally infamous for its intensive energy consumption and production of many toxic by-products which will play an important role in the development of SEZs. To actualize this green mandate, efforts can be made to use green power to deliver the 210 MW, alongside other sustainable practices.

Organic farming can reduce water consumption by up to 60% without using carcinogenic insecticides, and natural and low-impact dyes can reduce the impacts of pollution. In addition, the centralization of industries and the creation of industrial poles in the SEZ are an opportunity for sustainable waste management, which may include industrial recycling. Financial incentives such as tax breaks and duty-free imports should also be linked to policies promoting environmental protection.

A highway through the mountains

There are also environmental concerns about CPEC’s efforts to increase connectivity in the region. The report presents a case study on the effects of deforestation and carbon spills caused by road construction, highlighting that deforestation is an existential threat, especially in areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa like Chitral, given the presence about 500 glaciers.

This situation is compounded by the projection that 7,000 trucks will cross the mountainous province daily, releasing around 36.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide en route to Gwadar in the south. The report points out that even if the average global warming is kept below 1.5 degrees Celsius, a third of the volume of the glaciers of the Hindu Kush Himalayas is expected to be lost. If the temperatures increase by 2 ° C, it will increase to half the total volume. Here, not only is reforestation of trees lost due to road construction necessary, but there is a pressing need to promote the electrification of heavy and light vehicles.

Although progress has been made in trying to safeguard the environmental and social sustainability of CPEC, there is still a long way to go. Putting the environment and local communities at the heart of any CPEC development should be mandatory. All Pakistani, Chinese and foreign stakeholders have a key role to play in the sustainability of the project. For better or for worse, it is here, and in the BRI more broadly, on recipient governments, industry and society to proactively create the necessary safeguards for sustainable development.

