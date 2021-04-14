Boris Johnson admits worries about ‘borders’ between companies and Whitehall as Yorkshire MP dragged into crony dispute

Politics

A Yorkshire MP has been embroiled in the feud over Greensill Capital as the Prime Minister said he was the one who campaigned for the company to access government loan programs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Photo: PA

Boris Johnson said today the clear boundaries were not well understood by officials working with companies as the dispute over lobbying within government deepened.

Boris Johnson has faced repeated questions about the continuing scandal of Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer after Greensill Capitals’ ties to the government and former Prime Minister David Camerons lobbying for the financial firm were exposed.

It emerged yesterday that the former Whitehall purchasing manager has become an advisor to Greensill Capital while still working as a public servant, according to a decision approved by the Cabinet Office.

Bill Crothers started working for the company as a part-time advisor to the board in September 2015 and did not step down as government commercial director until November of this year.

But Mr Johnson said today that the only person campaigning for Greensill Bank was Shadow Defense Secretary and Wentworth and Dearne MP John Healey.

Mr Johnson said: He (Sir Keir) is asking about lobbying on behalf of Greensill and again I don’t want to embarrass him but he doesn’t have much to watch.

There was one person asking Greensill Bank to be able to use the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan program and that was the shadow Secretary of Defense.

Mr Healey had previously written to Business Secretary Nadhim Zahawi urging him to give Greensill, which was Liberty Steel’s main funder until its collapse earlier this year, better access to the loan program for the disruption of large companies against the coronavirus.

But he said it was legitimate due to the fact that the Libertys Rotherham base was part of his constituency.

Speaking to questions from prime ministers today, Sir Keir said: The shadow Secretary of Defense was speaking for his constituents and his local jobs, a million miles from being a paid lobbyist, texting to friends.

Sir Keir asked Mr Johnson whether the lobbying rules were strict enough, and Mr Johnson said: I do indeed share the widespread concern over some of the things we are reading at the moment and I know the secretary of the Cabinet also shares my concern. .

I think it’s a good idea, in principle, for senior officials to be able to work with business and have experience in the private sector. When I look at the accounts I read today, it is not certain that these limits were fully understood.

Mr Johnson said an independent review would report on the issues in June, but Sir Keir said the investigation did not even look at lobbying rules and he said Nigel Boardman, who had been appointed to lead the review, worked for the same law firm that lobbied. relax lobbying laws. He said: You can’t make it up.

But Mr Johnson said Sir Keir was unable to criticize after hiring Peter Mandelson to advise him.

He said: And speaking of lobbying, he is advised by Lord Mandelson of Global Counsel Limited. Perhaps in the interest of full transparency, so that we can find out where he’s from, Lord Mandelson could be encouraged to disclose his other clients?

But Sir Keir replied: I haven’t heard of such a ridiculous defense since my last days at Crown Court.

It’s called Shoplifting Defense, everybody’s stealing stuff so why not me?

He added: What we need, what we need is to overhaul the broken system.

And he urged Tory MPs to vote with Labor this afternoon to set up a parliamentary committee to investigate the cronyism.

He said: The Greensill scandal is just the tip of the iceberg. Dubious contracts, privileged access, jobs for their companions, it is the return of the tory sleaze. It is now so entrenched in this Conservative government that we do not need another person appointed by the Conservative Party to mark their own duties.

The more I listen to the Prime Minister, the more I think Ted Hastings and AC-12 are needed to get to the bottom of this one.

We know the Prime Minister will not act against fraud, but this House can.

However, the prime minister said it would amount to our politicians doing their own homework and insisted that there are stricter lobbying laws.

He said: A committee of members to look at it, it won’t do good to the blind.