Intelligence officials reaffirm their role after Trump





The last time the top three intelligence officials testified before Congress, they were publicly criticized by the president, who criticized them in a series of tweets calling them passive and naive and saying they should “go back to school. ‘school”.

The January 2019 incident embodied the adversarial relationship between then-President Donald Trump and the U.S. intelligence community and showed how marginalized intelligence leaders were under Trump. He also put a temporary end to what since 2006 has been an annual ritual of the heads of the CIA and FBI and the Director of National Intelligence in front of Congress to speak openly about the biggest threats facing the United States.

That drought will end on Wednesday with the resumption of so-called global threats hearings before Senate and House intelligence committees, the mere occurrence of which shows how the professional intelligence community is reasserting itself under President Joe Biden.

While Trump was in the White House, multiple sources tell CNN, the intelligence community was forced to walk a political tightrope, calibrating its assessments – or sometimes restraining them altogether – to avoid the wrath of a mercurial president who was inclined to bristle and ignore politically impractical information. This was especially true whenever the assessment looked at Russian interference in the U.S. election, a topic officials have learned to avoid raising with Trump.

Speaking to CNN, many of those same career intelligence officials said the difference was like night and day, describing what largely amounted to going back to business as usual for the first few months. of its mandate. White House officials are interested in the substance of intelligence briefs, heed the assessments of senior analysts and operators, and, at least for now, largely stick to an early commitment to listen even when these assessments could contradict the political agenda of the White House.

That doesn’t mean Biden is following all of the recommendations. For example, he is moving forward with a withdrawal from Afghanistan despite reports showing that the Taliban did not stay true to the deal they signed under Trump in early 2020, which aimed to lay the groundwork for ‘a complete American withdrawal.

An assessment by the U.S. intelligence community released Tuesday also warned that the Taliban were likely to make gains on the battlefield, and the CIA in particular argued for a continued presence there, a source familiar with. internal discussions from the Biden administration to CNN.

A clear appetite for intelligence

A first test case is how Biden and his senior national security advisers approach the President’s Daily Brief – a highly classified summary of the nation’s secrets that is the main product of the intelligence community, two intelligence officials said. . After reviewing the PDB, Biden officials, unlike their predecessors in the Trump administration, often have follow-up questions or request an additional briefing on a certain topic.

“There are more questions related to a specific substance, rather than someone stomping their foot and waiting for the briefer to finish and get out of the office, or dispute what is presented,” said an intelligence official. “There is just a clear appetite and interest in what CI has to offer.”

Under the Trump administration, some career officials in the intelligence community felt their work was being manipulated and underutilized.

“If you could give them the answer they wanted, they were interested,” the official said. “If that wasn’t the answer they wanted, they often ignored it or challenged it aggressively.”

The two hearings before the Senate and House Intelligence committees – the House will have its hearing on Thursday – also offer the possibility of a reset in relations between the intelligence community and Capitol Hill. Trump’s acting DNI Richard Grenell – a staunch political ally of the then president with little intelligence experience – took a notoriously combative approach towards Democratic-led watch groups. The inability of senior executives to testify publicly before panels in 2020 under DNI confirmed John Ratcliffe further fractured the relationship and led lawmakers to enshrine public appearances in law as a requirement in the year’s spending program last.

At the personnel level, two congressional sources said, the day-to-day work of overseeing the intelligence community continued as usual under Trump. The personnel of the Congressional Intelligence Committee are only integrated into the secret corridors of the government they are tasked with overseeing, and these relationships with career leaders have continued even amidst conflicts at the executive level and in public.

More unusual perhaps, lawmakers on committees overseeing the intelligence community have turned into advocates amid Trump’s scathing attacks. That pendulum could now revert to more typical adversarial scrutiny, those officials said.

“Many members of HPSCI and SSCI saw their role as providing a block and tackle for the career men and women of the IC over the past four years, and a return to regular monitoring and commitments. Regulars will hopefully be a great outing – but that remains to be seen, ”said a congressional official.

An audience that has disappeared

By 2020, intelligence officials found themselves again in the midst of a political struggle for foreign electoral interference, with global threats hearing in crossfire. Facing pressure from Democrats to respond to misleading claims by Trump and his allies about Russia’s influence operations – and remembering the licks they received on Twitter in 2019 – US intelligence officials quietly asked the two committees not to hold hearings, according to a source familiar with the talks.

Discussions about holding the hearings continued throughout the summer of 2020 under Ratcliffe – also known as a fierce Trump loyalist with little formal intelligence experience – but the planning process eventually came to a halt in the months leading up to the November presidential election, multiple sources said. CNN at the time.

At that point, career managers were relieved, according to a current intelligence official, believing that no matter what was released, it would be politicized.

“In private, we haven’t had huge career issues,” a Senate committee aide said. “In general, daily life was not hampered. But the most important concern was the politicization of intelligence, and there were very real concerns about it.”

By their very nature, senior intelligence officials are rarely eager to testify publicly, but several sources said this sentiment was compounded by Trump’s attacks on them and his generally combative disposition towards issues such as Russian election interference. and the rise of national extremism. At the CIA, then-director Gina Haspel spent much of her senior year in office with the specter of a brutal dismissal hanging over her head – as did FBI Director Chris Wray, who is serving a 10-year term and is still in office.

“It was well known among Cabinet members not to discuss election interference,” a former Trump national security official told CNN, noting that the same was true of anything involving Russia or domestic extremism. If these issues were mentioned, “Trump had this tendency to just sidetrack and not even pay attention to the subject of the briefing,” the former official said.

“The senior officials were actually trying to deal with the president with some of these really difficult issues, because it just wasn’t worth the time for anyone to bring them up because you weren’t going anywhere with them. The problem was bringing them forward. options, to get his advice on how to resolve them, because he would just do whatever upset him, ”the former official added.

Biden and current director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, have both made it clear that the new administration seeks to repair the damaged relationship between the White House and the intelligence community. Haines vowed during his confirmation hearing that “the DNI should never hesitate to speak the truth to power – even, especially, when it may be embarrassing or difficult.”

But the current political climate could still prove difficult when she appears alongside CIA Director William Burns, Wray and heads of the National Security Agency and Defense Intelligence Agency.

“Biden is not going to be out there denouncing the deep state,” a former senior intelligence official who served under Trump told CNN. “But it doesn’t change that this moment in history is hyper-partisan and hyper-political.”

