Jokowi cabinet reshuffle, here is Hidayat Nur Wahid’s message to the president





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly Deputy Speaker Hidayat Nur Wahid spoke on the issue of the reshuffle in Indonesia’s Maju cabinet that surfaced this week. Through his official Twitter account, @hnurwahid, on Wednesday (4/14/2021) at 11:33 a.m. WIB, he gave a message to the government, especially President Joko Widodo, regarding the ministerial reshuffle speech . According to him, the reshuffle must be accelerated. He asked Jokowi to be very careful in choosing the profile of the new minister so that the president’s vision can come true. In this way, he explained, the minister would not become a burden on the state and pose a risk to the performance of the head of state. “If we are going to reshuffle the cabinet again, it would be better for the president to hurry @jessicajofficial. The president must be very careful in choosing new ministers who can implement the president’s vision, not those who increase the burden on the state with outcry etc. Because at the end of the day the risk and the responsibility also fall on the president, ”he wrote on Twitter. If we’re going to reshuffle the cabinet again, the president better hurry @jessicajofficial. The president must be very careful in choosing new ministers who can implement the president’s vision, not those who increase the burden on the state with outcry etc. Because at the end of the day the risk and responsibility also rests with the president. https://t.co/lk7ImxPISE – Hidayat Nur Wahid (@hnurwahid) April 14, 2021 Earlier, Chief Expert of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalin had confirmed that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi would shake or reshuffle the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet this week. Ngabalin argued that Jokowi had discussions with Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin some time ago about the reshuffle plan following the approval of the Indonesian House of Representatives regarding the government’s proposal to overthrow a number of ministries during the plenary session last week. “There must be a reshuffle because the DPR approved the proposal that was submitted by the President in his letter of March 30 yesterday regarding the incorporation of the Ministry of Research and Technology into the Ministry of Education and Culture and training of the Ministry of Investment, ”said Ngabalin by telephone Business, Tuesday (13/4/2021). The signal for reshuffle, according to Ngabalin, was marked by the departure of Minister of Research and Technology Bambang Brodjonegoro from the presidency of the Ministry of Research and Technology.

