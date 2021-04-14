Turkey condemns anti-Islam tweet from Dutch lawmakers | Racism News





Far-right politician Gert Wilders made derogatory remarks about religion at the start of Ramadan.

Turkish officials have reacted angrily to far-right Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders after making derogatory remarks about Islam at the start of Ramadan. On Monday, Wilders, chairman of the Freedom Party (PVV) in the Netherlands, shared a short video clip on Twitter attacking Islam and the Muslim holy month. Stop Islam. Stop #Ramadan Freedom. No Islam. pic.twitter.com/YU1IBXDlGu Geert Wilders (@geertwilderspvv) April 12, 2021 Turkey’s ruling AK party spokesman Omer Celik on Wednesday accused Wilders of having a racist and fascist spirit. The enemies of Islam also hate migrants, the poor, the needy and foreigners, he said on Twitter. Ali Erbas, the head of the religious affairs presidency, condemned Wilders’ comments as unacceptable. I call on the international community to consciously fight against the racist mentality that incites Islamophobia and aims for social peace, Erbas said. Turkey’s communications director Fahrettin Altun also condemned Wilders’ comments. Heartless @geertwilderspvv is racist, fascist and extremist. Islam condemns everything. Stop racism, Altun said on Twitter, tagging the Dutch lawmaker. Wilders is one of Europe’s most prominent far-right politicians and has played a key role in shaping the immigration debate in the Netherlands for the past decade, although he has never been to government. Wilders, whose political career has been largely based on his strident anti-Islam rhetoric, has frequently shocked the Dutch political establishment and offended Muslims. He was acquitted in a hate speech trial in 2011 for comments comparing Islam to Nazism and calling for a ban on the Koran. He was acquitted by an appeals court for racial discrimination last year, although it upheld a conviction for willfully insulting Moroccans as a group. Wilders lived in high security for 16 years because of death threats as a result of his anti-Islam rhetoric. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan filed a criminal complaint against the Dutch lawmaker last year after posting a series of insulting tweets against the Turkish leader.







