China Huarong Showdown reveals Beijing’s firmer stance on risk

The market turmoil surrounding China Huarong Asset Management Co. intensified on Wednesday as investors interpreted the government’s silence on the besieged company as a lack of official backing.

The Communist Party has yet to comment on the troubled debt manager, which is controlled by the finance ministry, even though Concern over a potential restructuring has sent its dollar bonds plunging to troubled levels. The Chinese State Council, the country’s main administrative body, has instead reinforced the idea that troubled state-backed companies should not rely on government support.

In a statement Tuesday evening, the Council of State urged local government financing vehicles to restructure or go into liquidation if they cannot repay their debts. While it is not clear whether the comments were intended to send a veiled message about China Huarong, they added to the perception that the government is taking a firm stand to limit risks to the financial system.

The resulting turmoil in the offshore debt market has an impact on fundraising, even for blue-chip Chinese companies. Tencent Holdings Ltd., which, along with other tech giants, has also faced increased government scrutiny in recent months, is delay the marketing of a dollar bond contract slated for Wednesday to raise up to $ 4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, the liquidation of Huarong’s Chinese bonds deepens, with ratings set for another day of record lows. The company’s 4.5% perpetual dollar bond fell 9.7 cents on the dollar to 61.2 cents, according to prices compiled by Bloomberg. The company, which has yet to release its annual results after missing the March 31 deadline, said it had access to cash and was making payments on time.

“The lack of information is viewed negatively,” said Paul Lukaszewski, corporate debt manager for the Asia-Pacific region at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Singapore. “Investors are increasingly concerned about the wider implications if Huarong’s offshore bonds are pushed into financial restructuring.”

Withdrawing support from weak or poorly managed companies is becoming an upward trend in China as President Xi Jinping seeks to curb debt growth in the world’s second largest economy. One of the consequences is that state-owned companies have replaced private companies as the country’s main source of defaults.

State-owned enterprises broke a record 79.5 billion yuan ($ 12.1 billion) in local bonds in 2020, bringing their share of onshore payment failures to 57%, from 8.5% a year earlier , according to Fitch Ratings. The figure rose to 72% in the first quarter of 2021.

The dilemma for policymakers is how to prevent contagion from spreading through the financial system as investors refix risk and sell bonds previously considered defaults-free due to an implied government guarantee. .

A land default by a state-linked coal producer in November triggered a brief liquidation in the country’s credit market. Other defaults, including those of chipmaker Tsinghua Unigroup Co., also caused short-term market volatility.

But failure to successfully tackle rising debt levels could fatally undermine the government’s efforts to build a world-class economy capable of competing with that of the United States.

The debt of local authorities is particularly worrying. Local hidden debt was elevated to a “national security” issue at China’s annual legislative meetings last month. Local governments had 14.8 trillion yuan ($ 2.3 trillion) in hidden debt last year, and that figure could rise further this year, according to a government-linked think tank.

Like most of China’s debt problems, the problem of local government finance vehicles, or LGFVs, dates back to 2009 and the central government’s response to the global financial crisis. Forbidden to borrow through official channels but faced with funding gaps to finance the revival of infrastructure, local governments have created off-balance sheet financing vehicles.

No LGFV defaulted on a government bond, and sales in 2020 hit a record 4.4 trillion yuan, but cracks began to appear. This year, Chongqing Energy Investment Group Co. failed to reimburse 915 million yuan in commercial invoices.

“It is only a matter of time before an orderly breach of the implied warranty for government bonds, including LGFVs,” said Wu Qiong, executive director of BOC International Holdings Ltd.

