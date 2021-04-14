Pakistan to manufacture single-dose Covid vaccine





ISLAMABAD:

An official told a National Assembly panel on Tuesday that the National Institute of Health (NIH) would soon make its own single-dose vaccine against the coronavirus in Pakistan. “We are going to make a single dose vaccine for Covid-19,” NIH CEO Maj. Gen. Aamer Ikram told the NA Standing Committee on National Health Services. “We conducted the clinical trial of the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine CanSinoBio in Pakistan.

The tests which were first carried out on 300 subjects are now administered in more than 150,000 laboratories, ”he added. Subsequently, speaking to the media, Major General Ikram said Pakistan was among the first countries to take part in the CanSinoBio vaccine clinical trial. “Pakistan had asked China to transfer vaccine technology. The raw material for the vaccine will arrive this month. “We hope to be able to take steps to prepare the vaccine by the end of April. The NIH has obtained all the necessary equipment and chemicals for this purpose.

“Our team is ready to undertake this task as a Chinese team has also arrived in Pakistan. The Chinese team will oversee our team at NIH, ”he said. Earlier in a parliamentary panel briefing, Major General Ikram said the NIH law was also being changed to restructure the organization and make it more vibrant. “Under the new law there will be seven executive directors and a general manager. Employees in departments merged with NIH will be able to get a golden handshake within three months.

He said the NIH has now set up a disease center in every district across the country. The factory which was closed a few years ago is operational again. “Once the new plant is ready, the process of manufacturing the Covid vaccine will begin. The NIH will be making its own single-dose vaccine in the near future, ”the official said. He said the NIH did not receive any funds from the Department of Health. “We spent 20 million rupees on salaries. All the experts have been included in the NIH board, ”he added.

The NA committee praised the NIH’s efforts and said it was good news for the nation. The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Health, Faisal Sultan, told the committee that Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered him to resolve the issue of three government hospitals in Karachi in consultation with the Sindh provincial government. “If the Sindh government wants to run the hospitals, we have no objection. We are required to follow the orders of the Supreme Court. We will now work together to find a solution in accordance with the law. We want to further improve the institutions, ”Sultan said.

