IMI central leadership meets with President Joko Widodo





NUSADAILY.COM – JAKARTA – Chairman of the Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) and Chairman of the Indonesian Motorcycle Association (IMI) Bambang Soesatyo underlined IMI’s commitment to support the preparation of the Mandalika International Circuit to host MotoGP. Superbike World Championship, as well as the World Mini GP Series. Among other things, through involvement in homologation Mandalika International Circuit, Field marshal training, available to the medical center. “We report to President Joko Widodo that IMI and Dorna Sport and the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM). On April 7, 2021, he went directly to the Mandalika circuit in Lombok. At that time, the paving of the first layer (AC Base) was in progress on several sections of the track. There is still work to be done to asphalt the second layer (AC Binder) to the last layer (SMA surface) “, said Bamsoet after meeting the President Joko Widodo who was accompanied by Minister of Youth and Sports Zainudin Amali at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday (14/4/21). Also present were the central management of IMI, including the chairman of the monitoring agency Jeffrey JP, the general secretary Ahmad Sahroni, the vice-president of Car Sports Ananda Mikola, the vice-president of Mobility Rifat Sungkar, the vice-president -President of IT and Digital Tengku Irvan Bahran, Vice President of Events and International Judiarto, Head of Communication and Social Media Raffi Ahmad and Jolene Marrie, Puteri Indonesia Lingkungan 2019. Also in attendance were Sean Gelael, the proud young Indonesian driver who won Race 3 of the 2021 Asian Le Mans Series (ALMS) in Abu Dhabi and MRTI President Rapsel Ali with Indra Kemalsyah Nasution, and Irawan Sucahyono. Construction of the Mandalika circuit already 70% The President of the 20th DPR RI explained that in general the development progress of the Mandalika Circuit area has reached 70%. It is hoped that the construction of the Mandalika circuit area can be completed in the second to third quarter of 2021. After that, he can immediately pass FIM homologation in June or July 2021. “There are several aspects that will be evaluated in order to pass the homologation. For example, circuit track, race control, pit and paddock, hospital readiness and medical personnel, trained marshal staff and several other aspects. IMI will fully support so that all requested requirements can be met, ”Bamsoet said. The Vice President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry explained that before the MotoGP, World Superbike Championship and World Mini GP Series are held in Mandalika, IMI will first organize several international automobile championships. . Among others, the Indonesian Motocross-MXGP World Championship 2021 to be held in Borobudur, Central Java on November 28, 2021, and in Jembrana, Bali on December 5, 2021. “As a form of participation and struggle to achieve international achievements. IMI has also trained Kontingan Indonesia to participate in the FIA ​​Motorsport Games 2021. Which will take place from October 29 to 31, 2021 at the Paul Ricard & Mersailles circuit, France ”, explained Bamsoet. The former chairman of Commission III DPR RI explained that in addition to organizing a championship, IMI also invited investors from inside and outside the country. Participate in the realization of the International Karting Circuit in the region of Pecatu, Bali. As well as the F1 circuit in the region of Negara, Jembrana, Bali. Investors are also involved in the development of existing circuits. Like the international Sentul circuit and the international Sentul karting circuit, so that it can be even better. “IMI also maximizes the potential of the Meikarta, Cikarang region with a combined circuit between asphalt and ground for supermotard, rally sprint, slalom, drift. Tanjung Lesung Badak, Banten circuit for sprint and offroad rally. In addition to the Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) area, to lead wild racing activities and organize safety riding trainings. Collaborating with Korlantas and supported by the chief of police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, ”Bamsoet concluded. (*/a.k.a)







