CEO Switch: Trump To Biden, What Now?





When it comes to personality, background, pretty much everything in fact, it would be harder to find two people less alike than former President Donald Trump and incumbent Joe Biden.

Trump is a sometimes successful New York real estate mogul and highly successful reality TV star with a generally low opinion of the government and, by default, the people who work there. He said the national capital was a swamp that needed to be drained and decentralized. That Interior Department employees must do their jobs west of the Mississippi River. He also believed that federal unions sometimes got away with murders, slowing the progress of agency work while taking advantage of free office space in federal buildings. His team was generally wary of telecommuting and had taken steps to reduce or eliminate many work-from-home programs.

Biden, on the other hand, is the government’s ultimate insider. He is a proud career politician who has spent most of his life working inside the Ring Road as a United States Senator. He is too liberal for conservatives and too conservative for his progressive supporters. He knows and understands government and believes that a strong federal presence and its support is important to improving the lives of more people. He is one of the few elected officials who really knows a lot about the federal bureaucracy and how it works. For many, their knowledge of federal authorities as agents of change and ordinary citizens is limited. Or limited to the postal establishment, VA hospital, federal prison, or IRS center in their district or state. But he clearly loves the Feds and what they do.

What next?

Most unions, associations and many government clients of Fed-friendly groups believe the civil service could regain its pace under the Biden administration. Or at least it should become a happier, safer workplace again with fewer people looking over their shoulders to see if a politically appointed boss has them or their job on their to-do list.

The solution, according to many, is a new report from March 2021 from NAPA. It’s a beautiful city in California and an auto parts giant in others, but in the federal circle it’s the national academy of public administration. It has been around for a long time, is well respected and has come up with some great ideas. The latest being his proposals to get the public service back on track, to make government work something that people seek, respect and cherish. Many experts have praised the report of the past few months. As they have made similar reports over the years. The problem is to translate words and suggestions into actions. The report titled Elevating Human Capital: Reframing the US Office of Personnel Management Leadership Imperative is not going to get it on a book club reading list. Hollywood and Netflix will likely pass. Like most people.

So is the government, as Trump felt, a hindrance to future growth and action, a self-serving operation overburdened with time-serving bureaucrats with a (mostly Democratic) political agenda? Or is the government the way forward to illustrate the state’s lack of rules and methods to deal with the coronavirus when central control is needed? And are there smart and knowledgeable people who talk about service when discussing their work?

Two things: First, read the report. Or at least skim it.

Second, listen to today’s Your Turn program. My guest is Jessica Klement, vice president of staff for advocacy at the National Association of Federal Active and Retired Employees (NARFE). She has a long history on Capitol Hill and now leads grassroots and congressional efforts on behalf of active and retired Feds. She says action in the NAPA report is essential if the civil service is to be repaired after four years of White House attacks. She worries that with all that happens, the month-old report is in danger of being forgotten and left in the dust. Like most projects aimed at improving government services.

For millions of current and retired feds, the evil twins who reduce or eliminate their retirement benefits are the windfall elimination provision and the government’s pensions office. NARFE and other groups have been working for years to change them without success. But things can change under the new administration. I’ll ask Jessica Klement about this on the show. It starts at 10 am ET streaming here or on radio in the DC area at 3:00 pm. The show will be archived so you can catch it later. If you have any questions for Klement, send them to me before showtime at [email protected]

Almost useless factoroid

By Alazar Moges

Jawed Karim, a co-founder of YouTube, posted the very first video uploaded to the site in April 2005. The short video, titled Me at the Zoo, shows Karim standing in front of elephants at the San Diego Zoo.

Source: Business Insider

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos