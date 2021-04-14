Boris Johnson has just accepted the principle that politicians must not lie





Boris Johnson has just accepted the principle that politicians should not lie. The British Prime Minister was questioned on this matter today by Plaid MP Cymru d'Arfon, Hywel Williams, in the House of Commons. Williams has said that lies, corruption scandals and lack of accountability have defined rotten Westminster politics for years and said his party will come up with new law to make lying politicians illegal. He referred to a bill introduced by Plaid Cymru chief Adam Price in 2007 that allegedly made lying by politicians illegal. Johnson was asked by Williams if he supported the principle behind the bill. In response, the Prime Minister said he would agree with the basic principle he just outlined. He has been widely criticized over several false statements in recent months, both in parliament and in the media. MP for Hywel Williams said: In 2007 my friend Adam Price, then MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, proposed an elected officials bill (prohibition of deception) At this distance in time, it would not be nice to ask the Prime Minister about the details, but he is considered a great thinker. So today maybe he could just tell the House what he thinks about the principle of this bill, which is that on important public policy issues politicians should not lie. 'Consequences' Speaking after the session, Williams said Plaid Cymru will work with cross-party think tank Compassion in Politics on a bill that would ensure consequences for politicians who intentionally lie. Compassion in Politics led a petition calling for lying to be made illegal, which has already collected nearly 200,000 signatures. Speaking after the session, Williams said: The Prime Minister's response to my question was literally incredible. Public confidence in politics has been sacked by a string of exposed lies by Boris Johnson and other members of his Tory cabinet. His pleasant response will do nothing to restore that confidence. It just confirms the obvious fact that he does not view lying to the public as a serious concern. Lies, corruption scandals, and lack of accountability have defined rotten Westminster politics for years. We need a change in the law to stop a further deterioration in the quality of public debate. Plaid Cymru will work with cross-party think tank Compassion in Politics on a bill that would ensure legal consequences for politicians who intentionally lie. Under the bill, any public statement made by a politician would be treated as a promise that, to the best of their knowledge, is true. Supporting our efforts is the least that this reckless Conservative government can do.

