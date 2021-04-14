Amid calls for cancellation, PM Modi to discuss CBSE board reviews at today’s meeting





Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal are among the opposition leaders who have urged the central government to cancel the exams. Amid requests to cancel Class 10 and 12 board exams due to the massive peak in Covid across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting today to discuss it. The Prime Minister will meet Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal “Nishank” and senior officials at noon. In February, when daily Covid cases in India had fallen to less than 15,000, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that exams for classes 10 and 12 would start on May 4 and that all exams would take place. would stand offline. written mode. However, cases of infection have seen an unprecedented increase in recent times, with the country today reporting 1,842,372 new coronavirus infections in the largest one-day increase to date and 1,027 deaths. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal are among the opposition leaders who have urged the central government to cancel exams and prevent millions of students from being exposed to the infection. Highlighting the alarming increase in virus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday: “Six lakh students from the city will be taking the council exams. A lakh teacher will be on duty. Conducting board reviews may lead to large-scale spread of the coronavirus … alternative assessment methods can be explored. Students can be promoted on the basis of online exams or internal assessment. Jury exams should be canceled. “ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also voiced the same concern, asking the center to consult with all stakeholders before making “sweeping” decisions. “In light of the devastating second wave of Corona, taking #CBSE exams needs to be reconsidered. All stakeholders must be consulted before taking radical decisions. On how many points does (the government) intend to play with the future of Indian youth, ”Gandhi said. Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stressed that it would be “downright irresponsible” for councils like the CBSE to force students to take exams under the circumstances. “Jury exams should either be canceled, postponed or organized in a way that does not require the physical presence of children in crowded examination centers,” she wrote last week.

